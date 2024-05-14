2 students hurt following fight inside Manhattan high school. Here's what the NYPD says happened.

NEW YORK -- Police said two students were hospitalized Tuesday after one was stabbed and the other was slashed inside a Manhattan school.

Video shows a heavy NYPD presence outside the High School of Graphic Communication Arts on 49th Street by 10th Avenue in Hell's Kitchen, following what school officials said was a soft lockdown of the multi-school campus that lasted a few hours but has since been lifted.

Students told CBS New York there are four schools within the campus, including a charter with elementary students. However, police confirmed the violence erupted inside the high school at around 1 p.m.

Police said they responded after a 911 call came in about an assault. When they arrived they found two teens -- one stabbed in the chest and the other slashed in the face. One of the teens was transported to the hospital and both are expected to be OK. They were both taken into police custody.

The NYPD said no other students were involved.

It happened right before a reserve officers training corps ceremony, which had parents waiting outside for hours. As a result, some had to miss the event.

"There were several students taking an AP class and all of a sudden, the next things we heard was full on yelling in the hallways," graduate Caden Fajardo said. "It's upsetting because there were several family members who were supposed to go to the ceremony, but they weren't able to see their students or cadets get promoted."

The NYPD said there are no scanners at the school.