Third day of protests over death of Tyre Nichols planned in New York and New Jersey on Sunday
NEW YORK -- Protests are planned for a third straight day in New York and New Jersey on Sunday as people demand justice for Tyre Nichols.
Afternoon demonstrations are scheduled on Long Island and in Elizabeth, New Jersey.
Saturday night, a large crowd gathered in Washington Square Park. Hundreds were outraged, frustrated and emotional that something like this happened again.
"I've been here since 2020. I've been in the rallies, I've been in the protests. I've always been here. I'm going to stay here until this ends," said Josette Desvarieux.
"It just tore my heart out seeing the beating and him calling for his mother, and especially because his mother was nearby. He almost made it home," said Debra O'Brien.
"This was absolutely horrible. The most inhumane thing I've ever watched," said Tristan Grant.
Demonstrators channeled their anger over Nichols' death by pounding the pavement and speaking out against the brutality, seen on police body camera video, that ended his life.
"When you have five Black males who were able to go in and brutalize a Black man in 2023, I think we have to understand that these five Black males were a part of a larger system called police, and that fine blue line that allows for folks to just get away with it," said Shakee Merritt.
While the five officers involved were charged with murder, protesters in Newark, New Jersey said a historically-biased culture of policing needs reform.
"That's the reason why they were able to beat their brother like that, because he looks like them and they were not able to see the humanity in him," said activist Rick Whilby.
Rev. Al Sharpton, at the National Action Network's House of Justice in Harlem, called for all first responders who witnessed the beating of Nichols to face similar charges.
For the second day, New Yorkers took to the streets in Nichols' name. They were angry but peaceful as they marched for four hours, from Washington Square Park to Times Square.
