Universal Hip Hop Museum in the Bronx getting $5 million boost in federal funds

NEW YORK -- The Universal Hip Hop Museum in the Bronx is getting a major boost: $5 million in federal funding.

The funds will go to construction of the facility at Bronx Point which is scheduled to open next year.

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand and local elected officials will make the announcement official on Sunday.

Hip hop legends KRS-One, Roxanne Shante, Grandmaster Flash and Eric B. will be among the artists in attendance.

It's scheduled to happen at 1:30 p.m. at East 150th Street in the Concourse Section.