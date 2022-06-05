Rangers take 2-0 Eastern Conference Finals lead to Florida for Game 3 vs. Lighting

Rangers take 2-0 Eastern Conference Finals lead to Florida for Game 3 vs. Lightingget the free app
TAMPA, Fla. -- The New York Rangers are heading into Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals with a 2-0 series lead against the two-time defending Stanley Cup Champion Tampa Bay Lightning.
As the series shifts to Florida, New York has dominated so far, outscoring Tampa 9-4 in two games at Madison Square Garden.
The Rangers are two wins away from advancing to the Stanley Cup Finals, which they haven't won since 1994.
Game 3 starts at 3 p.m. in Tampa.
Rangers fans want the Cup after thrilling Game 2
Rangers fans left Madison Square Garden chanting "We want the Cup" Friday night after their Game 2 win.
As CBS2's Steve Overmyer reports, this is a team that was thought to be underestimated, didn't quite have the experience heading into the playoffs, but every win, these kids are becoming veterans.
Rangers beat Lightning 3-2 in Game 2
Mika Zibanejad scored in the third period, Igor Shesterkin stopped 29 shots and the New York Rangers beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-2 on Friday night to take a 2-0 series lead in the Eastern Conference finals.
Chytil scores twice, Rangers rout Lightning in Game 1
Filip Chytil scored twice in the second period and the New York Rangers routed the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning 6-2 on Wednesday night in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals.