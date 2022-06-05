Watch CBS News

Rangers take 2-0 Eastern Conference Finals lead to Florida for Game 3 vs. Lighting

By CBS New York Team, Christina Fan

/ CBS New York

Rangers watch parties underway for Game 2 against Lightning
TAMPA, Fla. -- The New York Rangers are heading into Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals with a 2-0 series lead against the two-time defending Stanley Cup Champion Tampa Bay Lightning. 

As the series shifts to Florida, New York has dominated so far, outscoring Tampa 9-4 in two games at Madison Square Garden. 

The Rangers are two wins away from advancing to the Stanley Cup Finals, which they haven't won since 1994. 

Game 3 starts at 3 p.m. in Tampa. 

 

Rangers fans want the Cup after thrilling Game 2

Rangers fans left Madison Square Garden chanting "We want the Cup" Friday night after their Game 2 win.

As CBS2's Steve Overmyer reports, this is a team that was thought to be underestimated, didn't quite have the experience heading into the playoffs, but every win, these kids are becoming veterans.

Rangers beat Lightning 3-2 in Game 2

Mika Zibanejad scored in the third period, Igor Shesterkin stopped 29 shots and the New York Rangers beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-2 on Friday night to take a 2-0 series lead in the Eastern Conference finals.

Chytil scores twice, Rangers rout Lightning in Game 1

New York Rangers win Game 1 against Tampa Bay Lightning 01:26

Filip Chytil scored twice in the second period and the New York Rangers routed the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning 6-2 on Wednesday night in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals.

