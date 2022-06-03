Rangers go for 2-0 series lead vs. Lighting in Eastern Conference Finals

Rangers go for 2-0 series lead vs. Lighting in Eastern Conference Finalsget the free app
NEW YORK -- The New York Rangers take on the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals at Madison Square Garden on Friday.
In Game 1, the Rangers dominated the action and beat former Vezina Trophy-winner Andrei Vasilevskiy with six goals and cruised to victory, CBS2's Otis Livingston reported.
The Rangers certainly set the tone for the series. But can they do it again before heading to Tampa?
Puck drops for Game 2 at 8 p.m.