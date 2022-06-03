Watch CBS News

Rangers go for 2-0 series lead vs. Lighting in Eastern Conference Finals

By Otis Livingston, Steve Overmyer, CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- The New York Rangers take on the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals at Madison Square Garden on Friday. 

In Game 1, the Rangers dominated the action and beat former Vezina Trophy-winner Andrei Vasilevskiy with six goals and cruised to victory, CBS2's Otis Livingston reported. 

The Rangers certainly set the tone for the series. But can they do it again before heading to Tampa?

Puck drops for Game 2 at 8 p.m.

Otis Livingston
otis-livingston.png

Otis Livingston is CBS 2's weekday sports anchor. The multiple Emmy Award winner has been with WCBS-TV since 2009.

