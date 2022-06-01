New York Rangers face Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 1 of Eastern Conference Final

New York Rangers face Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 1 of Eastern Conference Finalget the free app
NEW YORK -- The Garden will be rocking Wednesday night for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Final between the New York Rangers and Tampa Bay Lightning.
The Rangers are red hot and will be back on the ice less than 48 hours after their Game 7 victory in Round 2.
Rangers' success has fans eagerly anticipating Game 1
The success on the ice for the Rangers has fans beaming.
Most will tell you they never thought they'd make it this far.
From thrilling back-to-back Game 7s to Game 1 in the Eastern Conference Finals, the team has relied on their resilience, refusing to quit even when the odds are stacked against them.
"When you think they're down and out, they're able to come back and make things interesting," said Bob Edwards, a fan from Pennsylvania.
"The expectations weren't to go this far, and here they are," said Marco, another fan from Pennsylvania.
"In the beginning of the year, I just wanted this team to be fun to watch, and they've been a lot more than fun to watch. They've been consistent. They've been exciting," former Ranger Brian Mullen said.
Crowds headed not just to Madison Square Garden, but to Central Park for a viewing party Monday night. The energy and excitement there will be felt for sure inside MSG.
Rangers face stiffest challenge so far as they take on Lightning
In order to be the best, you gotta beat the best.
The Rangers will try to do that when they start the Eastern Conference Finals on Wednesday night against the two-time defending champion Lightning.
This will be their stiffest challenge thus far, but after winning two Game 7s this post-season, the Blueshirts have to have a lot of confidence going in.
Even though they're only halfway there, Rangers fans are already dreaming of the Stanley Cup that has eluded them since 1994. So what better way to get one step closer than take down the team that has hoisted Lord Stanley the last two years?
Tampa Bay has the obvious edge in experience over the youthful Rangers, but the Blueshirts have one player that won two cups as well. Center Barclay Goodrow was with the Lightning the previous two seasons and knows what it takes to get to the top of the mountain.
"You learn from your experience. We've learned a lot from the first two rounds," Goodrow said. "The young guys look great. The pressure, the moment isn't affecting their play, which is a big testament to their maturity and their will to win. It's been great to be a part of, and I think we're a lot more experienced now than we were a month ago. We're gonna use that and bring our game to the next level."
The Rangers have some Stanley Cup experience in the front office as well. First-year general manager Chris Drury won a cup as a player with the Colorado Avalanche back in 2001, so what advice does the GM have for his team as they look to get one step closer?
"Just be ready, enjoy it and have fun. Don't get too high or too low, and enjoy the moment," Drury said.
"Play one game at a time. Take it one game at a time. We've had five elimination games so far, and the guys just go into those games playing the same way. They compete hard. They battle hard, and they wanna keep going," Rangers head coach Gerard Gallant said.
The puck will drop for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Final at 8 p.m.