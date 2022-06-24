Hochul, Adams vow to protect abortion access in New York, including for women from other states

Gov. Hochul, Mayor Adams say abortion will stay a right in New York

NEW YORK -- Gov. Kathy Hochul and Mayor Eric Adams vowed to stand up to the Supreme Court on Friday.

They insist that while abortion is no longer a federal constitutional right, it will be a right in New York for all women, no matter where they live.

The state could very well become the abortion capital of the country. Hochul and Adams said they'll make sure it stays safe, legal and affordable, CBS2's Marcia Kramer reported.

"The Statue of Liberty is in our harbor and she'll always be there with that torch to say when your rights are oppressed, you know where to come. You come to New York," Hochul said.

"New York will be the safe haven for America and for the women of this country," Adams said.

They spoke with one voice, expressing fury at the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and vowing to do everything they can to make abortions accessible and insure the safety of those who provide them.

"We're fighting back. We're protecting our providers. We're making sure insurance companies are covering abortion services. We're giving money to support our providers," Hochul said.

Hochul earmarked $25 million from the Health Department Emergency Fund to help providers increase capacity and $10 million to help providers beef up security.

Adams called the decision surreal.

"This is a power grab," Adams said. "There's little acknowledgement of the reality. That is what we are facing in this court. Including the reality of how this decision will play out for those already struggling with poverty and inequality, with racism and other crises."

The mayor was joined on the steps of City Hall by hundreds of members of his administration, including the five deputy mayors, who are all women.

Deputy Mayor for Health and Human Services Anne Williams-Ison spoke movingly about her own decision to get an abortion.

"When I was 18 years old, I was not ready to be a mom. So if I didn't have access to a safe, affordable abortion, I would not be here with you all today. I wouldn't have the life that I wanted to have," Williams-Ison said.

Adams urged Congress to supersede the Supreme Court ruling.

"It's time for Congress not to sit on past precedent. Let's codify abortion into law. Let's pass the law that states women have the right to choose their body," Adams said.

Adams and members of his administration also urged women to use their right to vote to back candidates who support abortion rights and especially a president whose Supreme Court appointments will help overturn Friday's decision.