Local leaders react to supreme court overturning Roe v. Wade

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- The U.S. Supreme Court has issued a highly anticipated ruling in the challenge to Roe v. Wade, the 1973 decision that established the right to an abortion across the country.
Last month, a leaked draft opinion suggested the court would overturn the decision.
Lamont: "Reproductive rights will be protected in Conn."
Gov. Ned Lamont vows as long as he is governor, Connecticut will continue to protect women's right to choose.
"Today's Supreme Court decision drastically oversteps the constitutional right for Americans to make their own reproductive healthcare decisions without government interference. Decisions on reproductive healthcare should only be made between a patient and their doctor without the interference of politicians. This ruling will not only result in a patchwork of unequal laws among the states, but more importantly it will result in dangerous and life-threatening situations similar to what this country witnessed countless times in the era prior to the landmark Roe case in which women died or were left severely injured because they could not access the medical care that they should have every right to access on their own.
"I am grateful to live in Connecticut, where our laws make it clear that women have a right to choose. As long as I am governor, reproductive rights will be protected in Connecticut and I will do everything in my power to block laws from being passed that restrict those rights."
Adams: "Health of our nation now hangs in jeopardy"
New York City Mayor Eric Adams swiftly released a statement, calling the opinion an "affront to basic human rights."
"Two days in a row, politics came before people at the highest court in the land, and, as a result, the health of our nation now hangs in jeopardy. What the court has done today ignores the opinions of the majority of Americans, as it helps states control women's bodies, their choices, and their freedoms.
There is nothing to call this Supreme Court opinion but an affront to basic human rights and one that aims to shackle women and others in reproductive bondage.
Reproductive care is health care, but, put simply, this decision puts lives at risk.
To all New Yorkers: I want to say that they can still access safe, legal abortions here in New York City. And to those seeking abortions around the country: Know that you are welcome here and that we will make every effort to ensure our reproductive services are available and readily accessible to you. This city will continue to respect, protect, and fulfill the core tenets of our fundamental rights to bodily autonomy and quality, critical, health care for those seeking access to an abortion."
Sen. Bob Menendez: "Devastating and disastrous decision"
Sen. Bob Menendez blasted the decision as "devastating and disastrous." Here's his full statement:
"After years of crusading, Republicans have succeeded in plunging our nation back to the dark days where women lived without bodily autonomy and access to safe reproductive care. The Supreme Court's failure to uphold Roe v. Wade is a devastating and disastrous decision that will impact millions of American women and will forever remain a stain on our country's history.
"With today's decision, the conservative majority on the Court has thrown out nearly 50 years of precedent — jeopardizing long-established progress on civil rights, voting rights, and LGBTQ+ rights. Make no mistake, the justices who struck down Roe have callously turned their backs on women and families all across America. As a result, where a woman lives will now determine her ability to access a full range of reproductive health options. The wealthy, the powerful, and the well-connected will still have access to any and all care they choose. But lower-income women, especially of color, will not. This is more than just a health care issue, this is a human rights issue.
"Today, I share your anger and disappointment. I share your frustration and your outrage. Tomorrow, and every day after until full reproductive health care access is fully restored, I stand ready to fight with you."
Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand: "Today is a devastating day for all Americans"
Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand released a statement condmening the decision:
"Today is a devastating day for all Americans. Today, more than half of the American population became second-class citizens, stripped of their constitutional right to privacy and bodily autonomy, regardless of where they live.
"People in as many as 28 states will no longer have the right to control when, under what circumstances and with whom they want to have children. The right-wing justices of the Supreme Court have declared that they are no longer permitted to make decisions about their own bodies, their own families, and their own lives.
"Not only is this ruling an insult to women everywhere, but it is an affront to the 6 in 10 Americans who support women's reproductive freedom.
"This ruling proves that our judicial system no longer represents the will of the American people and no longer represents logic, science, or equal justice under the law.
"But while today's ruling is a terrible setback in the fight for women's equality, it does not diminish our resolve. In fact, it is time to get to work and fight for our rights. At the federal level Democrats will fight to eliminate the filibuster and enshrine reproductive freedom into law. At the state level we will work to enact pro-choice legislation and flip legislatures to guarantee reproductive rights for all Americans. And in states like New York where reproductive health care is safe and accessible, we will open our doors to those seeking care.
"We cannot allow nearly 50 years of progress for women's rights to be erased in one fell swoop. We have simply come too far to turn back now."
New York expands and ensures access
Over the past month, Gov. Kathy Hochul and the state legislature took steps to expand and ensure access to abortions for New Yorkers and people traveling from other states.
Hochul signed a six-bill package that included:
- Protecting medical professionals from misconduct charges for providing legal abortions
- Preventing extradition of defendants in abortion-related cases if they're charged in another state
- And protecting the address information of employees and volunteers working at abortion providers
She has also pledged $35 million to support abortion providers.