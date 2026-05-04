Live Updates: Met Gala 2026 "Costume Art" red carpet pictures from New York City
What to know about the 2026 Met Gala
- The Met Gala is the premier fundraiser for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute.
- The co-chairs are Beyoncé, Nicole Kidman, Venus Williams and Anna Wintour. Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez Bezos are the honorary chairs. Anthony Vaccarello and Zoë Kravitz are the host committee co-chairs.
- The theme this year is inspired by The Met's exhibit "Costume Art." The dress code is "Fashion is Art."
- Organizers say the show will highlight the connection between clothing and the body. The exhibit will explore the intersection of fashion and art by pairing art objects with garments.
Cosmopolitan editor discusses what celebrities might wear
A senior fashion editor at Cosmopolitan said celebrities' outfits could vary vastly as they take on their own interpretations of this year's theme.
Jessica Neises said some could lean into the "body and fitted silhouettes," meaning bodycon dresses. Some stars could also tap into the art side.
"Maybe the garment itself is a beautiful piece of art with embroidery or different beading," she said.
Neises said she thinks there will be a lot of color and vibrancy on the red carpet.
"Tonight is not about being quiet with the fashion. It's really about being loud. Hopefully, no plain black suits. We want extravagance," she said.
Venus Williams
Tennis players Venus Williams is serving as one of the co-chairs of the event. She, like many other attendees tonight, is leaning into statement jewelry.
Nicole Kidman and Sunday Rose Kidman Urban
Nicole Kidman, one of tonight's co-chairs of the event, brings along her daughter, Sunday Rose Kidman Urban. This is Sunday Rose's first time attending the Met Gala, while Nicole is a seasoned pro who has attended the event for over 20 years.
Chloe Malle
Chloe Malle replaced Wintour as head of editorial content at Vogue in September 2025 at the age of 38.
Anna Wintour
Anna Wintour, now the chief content officer for Condé Nast and global editorial director of Vogue, arrives at the Met Gala. Wintour is the deciding force behind who gets to attend the prestigious event.
Actress and model Cara Delevingne stuns on the red carpet
Cara Delevingne, one of the red carpet hosts for Vogue, arrives in a custom Ralph Lauren dress. Delevingne has been a frequent face at the Met Gala since her first appearance in 2011.
Who is hosting the Met Gala?
Singer Beyoncé, Actress Nicole Kidman and tennis player Venus Williams will co-chair the event alongside Anna Wintour.
There's also a host committee chaired by designer Anthony Vaccarello and filmmaker Zoë Kravitz.
There are several celebrities who are also on the host committee. It includes musicians Sabrina Carpenter, Doja Cat, LISA, Sam Smith and Yseult; dancer Misty Copeland; actors Teyana Taylor, Elizabeth Debicki, Gwendoline Christie and Lena Dunham; WNBA superstar A'ja Wilson; models Alex Consani, Paloma Elsesser and Lauren Wasser; Vogue editor Chloe Malle; and artist Anna Weyant.
Vogue red carpet hosts, Ashley Graham and Emma Chamberlain, arrive
Model Ashley Graham and influencer Emma Chamberlain will serve as Vogue's red-carpet hosts throughout the evening, alongside actor Cara Delevingne and TV personality La La Anthony.
Behind the scenes and "the calm before the storm"
What is the dress code?
The Met Gala's dress code is "Fashion is Art," going hand-in-hand with the "Costume Art" theme.
Organizers say the show will highlight the connection between clothing and the body and the "complex interplay between artistic representations of the body and fashion as an embodied art form."
What time does the red carpet start?
The event is held on the first Monday in May every year at the museum in New York City.
Arrivals officially start at 5:30 p.m., but many stars are known to show up late.
Singer Rihanna showed up around 10 p.m. last year, just after rapper and Bronx native Cardi B and actress Halle Berry. The first to arrive last year was singer-songwriter and actress Teyana Taylor a little after 5 p.m.
Members of the press check in hours before to line up along The Met's iconic steps and watch the stars arrive.
What does the theme "Costume Art" mean?
The annual gala is based on the spring exhibition at the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute.
"Costume Art" strives to make the connection between bodies and the clothes they wear, according to the exhibit's curator.
"Costume Art will present a dynamic and scholarly conversation between garments from The Costume Institute and an array of artworks from across The Met's collection, elevating universal and timeless themes while bringing forward new ideas and ways of seeing," said Max Hollein, CEO of The Met.