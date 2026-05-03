What is the 2026 Met Gala theme? "Costume Art" explained

The Met Gala is returning to New York City, revolving around the 2026 theme "Costume Art," exploring the intersection of fashion and art by pairing objects with garments, according to organizers.

"Costume Art will juxtapose garments and works of art to illuminate new connections," The Met website states.

What exhibition is the 2026 Met Gala theme celebrating?

The annual gala is based on the spring exhibition at the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute. It opens to the public on May 10 through Jan. 10.

It will be the first exhibit in the new Condé M. Nast Galleries. Nearly 400 objects will contribute to the museum's initiative of "displaying and appreciating fashion as an art form."

Curator-in-Charge Andrew Bolton said "Costume Art" strives to make the connection between bodies and the clothes people wear.

"The opening of the new Galleries will mark a pivotal moment for the department, one that acknowledges the critical role that fashion plays not only within art history but also within contemporary culture," Bolton said in a statement.

The exhibit will be organized into a series of body types, making it a point to highlight ones that have been traditionally overlooked.

Past Met Gala themes through the years

The 2025 theme was "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" with the dress code "Tailored for You." It explored Black style and the history of dandyism. It was the first show exclusively focused on Black designers and the first in more than 20 years that focused on menswear.

Most celebrities wore tailored suits, jackets, vests and other sophisticated looks.

Two years ago, the theme was "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion," and the accompanying dress code was "Garden of Time." Stars wore nature-inspired designs, with many outfits featuring extravagant flowers.