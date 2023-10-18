Israel-Hamas war live updates: Biden arrives in Tel Aviv today, backs Israel over deadly Gaza hospital blast

Israel-Hamas war live updates: Biden arrives in Tel Aviv today, backs Israel over deadly Gaza hospital blastget the free app
President Biden landed in Tel Aviv, Israel, Wednesday morning, where he was greeted with an embrace by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Mr. Biden was to meet Netanyahu and other Israeli leaders in a show of support amid Israel's war with the Palestinian militant group Hamas, and his first remarks were a strong show of that support, as he backed Israel's firm denial of responsibility for a deadly explosion at a hospital in the Gaza Strip.
A second diplomatic stop, when Mr. Biden had been set to meet with Arab leaders in Jordan, was canceled following Tuesday's massive hospital blast in Gaza City, which officials in the Hamas-run territory said had killed at least 500 people.
The White House had intended Mr. Biden's visit to show the firm U.S. commitment to Israel's right to self defense, and to try to contain quickly escalating tension in the region and prevent the war from spreading, but the hospital blast — which Palestinian leaders and neigboring Arab nations quickly blamed on Israel — severely complicated what was already a challenging diplomatic mission for the veteran statesman.
Israel's military has vehemently denied responsibility for the hospital explosion, blaming a rocket fired by Islamic Jihad militants in Gaza that it said fell short and hit a parking lot next to the hospital. The U.S. government has not offered its own formal assessment of the evidence in the blast, but Mr. Biden told Netanyahu that "based on what I've seen, it appears it was done by the other team."
Word of the explosion sparked angry demonstrations across the Arab world on Tuesday night, and in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.
Mr. Biden's visit follows a grueling 10-stop, five-day trip to the Middle East by Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who met for seven hours Monday with Israel's wartime cabinet "to try to work on a framework" to get humanitarian assistance into Gaza, the National Security Council's John Kirby told CBS News.
Relentless Israeli airstrikes and the complete blockade of the Gaza Strip imposed by Israel in the wake of Hamas' brutal Oct. 7 terror attack have driven roughly half of Gaza's 2.3 million residents from their homes and created a humanitarian crisis as food, fuel and water all run desperately short. Palestinian officials said Tuesday that Israel's bombardment of Gaza had killed about 3,000 people and wounded around 12,500 others, a majority of them women and children.
In Israel, officials say Hamas' attack killed some 1,400 people and wounded 3,500 others. Hamas is said to be holding almost 200 hostages. Thirteen U.S. nationals remain unaccounted for.
At least 31 U.S. citizens are among the dead in Israel, and as many as 600 U.S. nationals are thought to be among the hundreds of thousands of people trapped in Gaza.
Protests erupt across the Middle East after Gaza hospital strike
Within hours after a blast was said to have killed hundreds at a Gaza Strip hospital, protesters hurled stones at Palestinian security forces in the Israeli-occupied West Bank and at riot police in neighboring Jordan, venting fury at their leaders for failing to stop the carnage.
In the West Bank, which has been under lockdown since the bloody, Oct. 7 rampage by Hamas militants ignited the war, protesters clashed with Palestinian security forces and called for the overthrow of Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas. Israel and the West have long viewed Abbas as a partner in reducing tensions, but his Palestinian Authority is widely seen by Palestinians as a corrupt and autocratic accomplice to Israel's military occupation of the West Bank.
Jordan, long considered a bastion of stability in the region, has seen mass protests in recent days. Late Tuesday, pro-Palestinian protesters tried to storm the Israeli Embassy.
"They are all normalizing Arab rulers, none of them are free, the free ones are all dead!" one protester shouted. "Arab countries are unable to do anything!"
A small group of activists protested late Tuesday near the U.S. and U.K. embassies in central Cairo, calling on Egypt to cut ties with Israel and expel its ambassador. Authorities have beefed up security in Cairo's Maadi district, where the Israeli Embassy is located.
"The U.S. administration is a partner through supporting the crimes committed by the occupation military against the people of Gaza," said Khaled Dawoud, the spokesperson for a coalition of opposition political parties and public figures.
Protests also erupted in Lebanon, where Hezbollah has traded fire with Israeli forces at the border, threatening to enter the war with its massive arsenal of rockets, and as far away as Morocco.
"The Arab street has a voice. That voice may have been ignored in the past by governments in the region and the West… but they cannot do this anymore," said Badr al-Saif, a history professor at Kuwait University. "People are on fire."
Hamas accuses U.S. of a "bias toward Israel" as Biden backs Israel's denial in hospital blast
Hamas, the U.S.-designated terrorist group that has controlled the Gaza Strip for almost two decades, accused Washington of being "biased to Israel" Wednesday, as President Biden lent his initial support for Israel's denial of responsibility in a deadly explosion at a Gaza Strip hospital.
"We hold America and the complicit West who support the Zionist entity fully responsible for all the harrowing Israeli massacres, and the genocide undertaken by the occupation against our people in Gaza, the last of which we saw at the Baptist hospital," Hamas' top official in Lebanon, Osama Hamdan, said at a news conference.
"The West's bias towards the Israeli occupation against our people in Gaza, and the Security Council's failure to adopt a resolution to enforce a humanitarian ceasefire, will remain a disgrace that will haunt them all."
Israel's military said Wednesday that a rocket launched by the Hamas-allied Palestinian Islamic Jihad group fell short, causing the Tuesday night explosion at the Gaza City health facility.
Mr. Biden said earlier, addressing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as they stood together in Tel Aiv, that, "based on what I've seen, it appears it was done by the other team," referring to Palestinian militants.
Netanyahu accuses Hamas of "double war crime" as Biden assures him U.S. has "Israel's back"
Meeting with Israel's war cabinet, President Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke briefly Wednesday to journalists, with Netanyahu saying there was a "double war crime" taking place, accusing Hamas of targeting Israeli civilians while hiding behind innocent Palestinians.
He said Israel would do "everything we can to keep civilians out of harm's way," while making sure his country's "minimum requirements" in the war with Hamas are met.
Mr. Biden said the United States would continue to have "Israel's back" and work with regional partners to prevent more harm to civilians.
Neither leader addressed the Tuesday night explosion at a hospital in Gaza City, nor did they take any questions from the media.
Images from Gaza hospital explosion show destroyed vehicles, but not buildings
Daytime images from international news agencies of the scene of a deadly explosion at a hospital in the Gaza Strip showed significant damage to vehicles in a parking lot, with surrounding buildings also bearing what appeared to be shrapnel damage, but they did not show a building in ruins.
Claims from Hamas and other Palestinian factions in the immediate aftermath of the explosion suggested as many as 500 people had been killed in a direct Israeli airstrike on the Baptist, or Al Ahli, hospital in Gaza City.
Israel has strongly denied responsibility, saying Wednesday that a rocket fired by the Palestinian Islamic Jihad group from within Gaza fell short and struck the health facility. The Israel Defense Forces said "there was no direct hit in the hospital itself, but only the nearby parking lot."
"There is no destruction to the structure of the building, the walls are intact and there are no craters. All of these confirm that there was no damage from aerial weapons," said IDF spokesman Daniel Hagari.
Biden's meeting with Netanyahu runs long
President Biden's bilateral meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ran longer than expected Wednesday in Tel Aviv, pushing back the schedule for his later meetings with other top Israeli officials and delaying an expected statement from Mr. Biden.
Security was tight in Tel Aviv ahead of Mr. Biden's visit, with police and the military lining the streets ahead of his arrival.
Doctor at Gaza hospital tells CBS News Israel gave evacuation warning 2 days before blast
The aftermath of the explosion at Gaza City's Al Ahli, or Baptist Hospital on Tuesday night was a scene of chaos and carnage. The Palestinian Ministry of Health said 500 people were killed. If confirmed, that would make it the single biggest loss of life in the Palestinian territory in all of the five wars between Hamas and Israel fought over the past 16 years.
Israel has vehemently denied responsibility and accused Hamas and other Palestinian factions of grossly inflating the death toll from the blast. The Israel Defense Forces initially blamed the explosion on Hamas, before saying a rocket misfired by the smaller Gaza-based militant group, Palestinian Islamic Jihad, had caused the blast. Islamic Jihad has called the claim "a lie."
The Anglican church, which runs the hospital, has said the facility was struck previously by an Israeli rocket, four days ago, injuring members of its staff.
Fadl Naim, a doctor at the Al Alhi Hospital, told CBS News that Israel's army then issued a warning for everyone to evacuate the facility just two days before the devastating explosion on Tuesday night.
"They called our medical director and they told him, 'We warned you yesterday with two rockets, why are you still working in the hospital, why didn't you evacuate the hospital?'"
Top U.K. diplomat says "wait for the facts" on Gaza hospital blast
U.K. Foreign Secretary James Cleverly urged people on Wednesday to "wait for the facts" to emerge about the deadly explosion at a Gaza Strip hospital, warning that .
"Last night, too many jumped to conclusions around the tragic loss of life at Al Ahli hospital," Cleverly said in a social media post. "Getting this wrong would put even more lives at risk. Wait for the facts, report them clearly and accurately. Cool heads must prevail."
"Avoid a humanitarian catastrophe" in Gaza, Pope Francis urges
Pope Francis on Wednesday called for all efforts to be made to avoid a "humanitarian catastrophe" in Gaza, and expressed concern at risk of a widening of the Hamas-Israel conflict.
"The victims are increasing and the situation in Gaza is desperate. Please do everything possible to avoid a humanitarian catastrophe," the 86-year-old said at the end of his weekly audience at the Vatican.
He did not explicitly mention the blast that tore through a hospital in Gaza late Tuesday killing hundreds of people, and for which Israel and Palestinians have traded blame.
"The possible widening of the conflict is worrying, while there are so many fronts already open across the world," the head of the worldwide Catholic Church added.
"Let the weapons be silent, let the cry for peace of the poor, of the people, of the children be heard," the pope said. "War does not resolve any problems, it only spreads death and destruction. It increases hatred, multiplies revenge. War erases the future."
Biden says "it appears" Gaza hospital explosion not caused by Israel
President Biden said soon after arriving in Israel Wednesday that the massive explosion at a hospital in the Gaza Strip the previous night appeared to have been caused by Palestinian militants, not an Israeli airstrike, as the Israeli military has said.
"Based on what I've seen, it appears it was done by the other team, not you," Biden said as he stood next to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu."
He added that "there's a lot of people out there that are not sure, so we've got to overcome a lot of things."
Israel presents audio and images it says prove Palestinian militants fired rocket that hit hospital
Israel's military released on Wednesday a clip of audio it said was a "recording of a conversation between Hamas operatives regarding the Islamic Jihad failed rocket launch on the hospital," as the Jewish state firmly denied accusations that it had struck a hospital in the Gaza Strip the previous night with a missile.
The audio released by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), along with several graphics and satellite photos, were all presented as evidence to back the military's preliminary claim from Tuesday night that the massive explosion at the hospital in Gaza was caused by a misfired rocket from within the small Palestinian territory.
Speaking about the evidence and its investigation into the blast, IDF spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari told reporters Israel had confirmed "there was no [IDF] attack that came out of the army by land, air or sea," and the military's "analysis confirms that there was no direct hit in the hospital itself, but only the nearby parking lot."
"There is no destruction to the structure of the building, the walls are intact and there are no craters. All of these confirm that there was no damage from aerial weapons," said Hagari.
The IDF said one of the graphics it presented shared showed its own radar data tracking rocket launches within Gaza from the alleged launch point used by Islamic Jihad. It included tracking lines indicating dozens of launches from the site, in addition to the one that allegedly fell short and hit the hospital.
In the audio clip of the alleged phone call between Hamas militants, two men can be heard discussing the blast at the hospital in Arabic, with one informing the other, "this is the first time we see a missile like this falling, and that's why we are saying it belongs to the Palestinian Islamic Jihad."
The man tells the other, who sounds confused, that people at the scene of the blast "are saying that the shrapnel is local shrapnel and not like Israeli shrapnel," adding "yes, they shot it from the cemetery behind the hospital."
Both men in the audio clip are identified by the IDF only as "Hamas operatives." Islamic Jihad is an allied but separate Palestinian militant group also based in the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip.
Hagari said the IDF had "conducted an investigation immediately because the army takes harm to civilians with the utmost seriousness."
Many users of the online platform X, formerly Twitter, pointed out that some images initially presented by IDF representatives were subsequently deleted or altered.
Israeli military renews call for residents of northern Gaza to evacuate south
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Wednesday again urged residents of the northern Gaza Strip and Gaza City to evacuate south, toward the area of al-Mawasi, some 17 miles down Gaza's Mediterranean coast, where it said humanitarian aid would be made available.
In a social media post, the military said "The IDF calls on #GazaCity residents to evacuate south for their protection."
The IDF has been telling northern Gaza residents to move south as it pounds northern and central Gaza with airstrikes ahead of a widely anticipated ground invasion. But humanitarian conditions have dramatically worsened since Israel cut the flow of food, water, fuel and medicine into Gaza after the Oct. 7 Hamas terrorist attack.
The IDF didn't provide information on how it would get aid into Gaza or distribute it at al-Mawasi.
Jordan confirms it called off summit with Biden
Jordan's foreign minister confirmed that a summit with President Biden, King Abdullah II of Jordan, President Sisi of Egypt and President Abbas of the Palestinian Authority has been canceled. Mr. Biden had been scheduled to travel to Jordan for the summit after his stop in Israel.
Speaking to Al-Jazeera, Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said that the United States will not be able to make the decision to stop the war. He called the situation in Gaza a breach of international law and the Geneva Conventions.
The summit was called off after consultations with Egyptian and Palestinian leadership, Safadi said.
A senior Biden administration official said the cancellation was a "mutual" decision.
"After consulting with King Abdullah II of Jordan and in light of the days of mourning announced by President Abbas of the Palestinian Authority, President Biden will postpone his travel to Jordan and the planned meeting with these two leaders and President Sisi of Egypt," a White House official said in a statement.
"The President sent his deepest condolences for the innocent lives lost in the hospital explosion in Gaza, and wished a speedy recovery to the wounded. He looks forward to consulting in person with these leaders soon, and agreed to remain regularly and directly engaged with each of them over the coming days."
Biden "outraged and deeply saddened" by hospital explosion in Gaza
President Biden released a statement Tuesday evening about the deadly blast at a hospital in Gaza City, and said the U.S. is working to gather information about what happened.
"I am outraged and deeply saddened by the explosion at the Al Ahli Arab hospital in Gaza, and the terrible loss of life that resulted," he said.
"Immediately upon hearing this news, I spoke with King Abdullah II of Jordan, and Prime Minister Netanyahu of Israel and have directed my national security team to continue gathering information about what exactly happened. The United States stands unequivocally for the protection of civilian life during conflict and we mourn the patients, medical staff and other innocents killed or wounded in this tragedy."
U.N. Secretary-General condemns hospital strike; Security Council calls emergency meeting for Wednesday
U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he was "horrified" and "strongly condemns" the strike on a hospital that killed hundreds in Gaza on Tuesday.
Guterres stressed that hospitals and medical personnel are protected under international humanitarian law.
The U.N. chief's statement was issued after the U.N. Security Council called an emergency meeting for Wednesday morning to address the hospital attack and consider a measure calling for a humanitarian pause in the conflict.
U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk said, "Words fail me. Tonight, hundreds of people were killed – horrifically – in a massive strike at Al Ahli Arab Hospital in Gaza City, including patients, healthcare workers and families that had been seeking refuge in and around the hospital. Once again the most vulnerable. This is totally unacceptable."
Türk called hospitals "sacrosanct" and said "they must be protected at all cost."
Türk also said that at least six people were killed in Gaza Tuesday afternoon when a U.N.-run school in Al-Maghazi refugee camp was hit by a strike. "The school had been serving as a shelter for some 4,000 seeking refuge," Türk said.
Hundreds feared dead in Gaza hospital blast; Israeli, Palestinian officials trade accusations
Health officials in Gaza said at least 500 people were killed in a huge blast Tuesday at a hospital in Gaza City, and Israeli and Palestinian officials traded accusations over who was responsible for the devastating explosion.
Palestinian officials blamed an Israeli airstrike for the attack at the Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza City. Hamas called it "a horrific massacre."
Israeli officials said they did not target a hospital and that their review indicated the blast was caused by a rocket launched by the militant group Islamic Jihad towards Israel that fell short.
"An analysis of the IDF operational systems indicates that a barrage of rockets was fired by terrorists in Gaza, passing in close proximity to the Al-Ahli Al-Mahdi hospital in Gaza at the time it was hit," Israel Defense Forces spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said in a video statement.
The Israeli military later posted a video it said showed rockets being launched from inside Gaza, failing to reach Israel, and instead striking the hospital.
Neither side's claims have been independently verified.
U.N. human rights chief Volker Türk said in a statement. "Tonight, hundreds of people were killed — horrifically — in a massive strike at Al Ahli Arab Hospital in Gaza City, including patients, healthcare workers and families that had been seeking refuge in and around the hospital."
All States with influence must do everything in their power to bring an end to this horrendous situation," Türk said. "Those found responsible must be held to account."
Israel requests $10 billion in emergency military aid from U.S.
Israel has asked the U.S. for $10 billion in emergency military aid, sources familiar with the request confirm to CBS News.
President Biden is considering a full-year supplemental request for around $100 billion, which would cover defense assistance for Israel and Ukraine, border security funding, and aid to countries in the Indo-Pacific including Taiwan.
In 2022, the Biden administration requested $3.3 billion in foreign military financing for Israel and $500 million in missile defense aid, according to a Congressional Research Service report.
In 2016, Israel and the U.S. signed their third 10-year understanding that $38 billion in military aid would be distributed over the decade, the report noted. The U.S. has said aid to Israel is based on shared strategic goals in the Middle East, commitment to democratic values and historical ties dating to the creation of Israel in 1948.
Debate over U.S. aid to Israel in recent years has focused on issues regarding Israel's treatment of Palestinians, but Congress continues its "ironclad" U.S. commitment to Israel's security, the report said.