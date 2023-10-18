More Americans make it back home, as flights remain limited from Israel

Another flight arrives from Israel as Tri-State travelers flee the war

NEWARK, N.J. -- Flights remain limited from Israel, making it hard for many Americans to get back home.

CBS New York's John Dias spent the past three mornings at Newark Liberty International Airport, speaking with travelers as they arrived from Tel Aviv.

For some, it was an emotional return. Many said they have pride for the country, but also worry about its future.

One Pittsburg woman told Dias she was on her way to see her son when Hamas carried out its terrorist attacks, leaving her stranded in Capetown. On Tuesday, she finally returned to America, full of concern for loved ones in the Middle East.

"I am afraid for my son, his son," she said. "My 100-year-old mother-in-law, who somehow has to maneuver to a bomb shelter with her caregiver."

Most people getting out of harm's way said they have feelings of survivor's remorse. Others said they can't stay here for long.

"My plan is to keep on going back and forth, because that's where my family in Israel is. Can't imaging staying here," said Teaneck resident David Zelig.

An Israeli businessman arriving for work said he was traumatized from volunteering in the recovery efforts from the war.

"What I saw -- I'm sorry -- I couldn't sleep, I actually fainted," Eliezer Gross said.

Since major U.S. airlines still have direct flights grounded for the near future, most people are relying on foreign airlines and charter flights to get back to America.

"I know of other people who had to go through one or two other countries," said Dr. Roberta Strauchler.

"If you had United Airlines, Delta Airlines, or American, you were up the crick," Dr. Irving Strauchler said.

Others also have loved ones trapped in Gaza, where Palestinian American groups say around 500 Americans are trapped.

