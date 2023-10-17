Watch CBS News
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul says she will travel to Israel on a "solidarity mission"

NEW YORK Gov. Kathy Hochul announced she will travel to Israel on Tuesday for a "solidarity mission" with the nation.

Hochul said in a written statement Monday evening that she plans to meet with diplomatic leaders and communities devastated after the unprecedented surprise attack by Hamas militants on Israeli towns on Oct. 7,

"During these difficult times, it's more important than ever for New York to show up in support of Israel," said Hochul, pledging New York "will show the world that we stand with Israel – today, tomorrow and forever."

Hochul's announced trip comes as President Joe Biden plans to travel to Israel and on to Jordan Wednesday to meet with both Israeli and Arab leadership, as concerns increase that the raging Israel-Hamas war could expand into a larger regional conflict.

New York has the largest percentage of Jews among all the U.S. states; it was home to 21% of the nation's 7.6 million Jewish people as of 2020, according to the American Jewish Population Project at Brandeis University.

First published on October 16, 2023 / 11:11 PM

