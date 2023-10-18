Israel-Hamas war live updates: Biden arrives in Tel Aviv today after deadly blast at Gaza hospital

Israel-Hamas war live updates: Biden arrives in Tel Aviv today after deadly blast at Gaza hospitalget the free app
President Biden has landed in Tel Aviv, Israel, where he's set to meet with the nation's leadership Wednesday in a show of support amid Israel's war with Hamas. A second diplomatic stop, to meet with Arab leaders in Jordan, was canceled following Tuesday's deadly explosion at a hospital in Gaza City that offiicals said killed at least 500 people.
The Biden administration intended the visit to display the United States' commitment to Israel while navigating and steadying sky-high tensions in the region. But the horrific news of the blast at Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza City and furious accusations of who was to blame dominated headlines ahead of his arrival.
Palestinian officials blamed an Israeli airstrike for the blast, but a spokesman for the Israel Defense Forces said Israel "did not strike that hospital" and that its analysis indicates a rocket fired by Islamic Jihad militants in Gaza fell short and hit the hospital. What exactly happened has not been independently verified.
Word of the explosion sparked angry demonstrations in many Arab nations and the West Bank.
Mr. Biden's visit follows a grueling 10-stop, five-day trip to the Middle East by Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who met for seven hours Monday with Israel's wartime cabinet "to try to work on a framework" for getting humanitarian assistance into Gaza, the National Security Council's John Kirby told CBS News.
"Hopefully soon, there will be some humanitarian assistance — food, water, medicine — getting into the folks that live in Gaza, as well as trying to make some arrangements for folks who want to get out," Kirby said.
Relentless Israeli airstrikes and a complete blockade of the Gaza Strip, imposed by Israel in the wake of Hamas' Oct. 7 attack, have driven roughly half of Gaza's 2.3 million residents from their homes and created a humanitarian crisis as food, fuel and water all run desperately short.
As many as 600 U.S. nationals are thought to be among the hundreds of thousands of people trapped in Gaza.
Palestinian officials said Tuesday that Israel's bombardment of Gaza has killed about 3,000 people and wounded around 12,500 others, a majority of them women and children.
In Israel, officials say Hamas' terror attack and ongoing rocket fire have killed some 1,400 people and wounded 3,500 others. Hamas is said to be holding almost 200 hostages.
Thirteen U.S. nationals remain unaccounted and 31 U.S. citizens have been confirmed killed. As many as 600 U.S. nationals are thought to be among the hundreds of thousands of people trapped in Gaza.
Jordan confirms it called off summit with Biden
Jordan's foreign minister confirmed that a summit with President Biden, King Abdullah II of Jordan, President Sisi of Egypt and President Abbas of the Palestinian Authority has been canceled. Mr. Biden had been scheduled to travel to Jordan for the summit after his stop in Israel.
Speaking to Al-Jazeera, Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said that the United States will not be able to make the decision to stop the war. He called the situation in Gaza a breach of international law and the Geneva Conventions.
The summit was called off after consultations with Egyptian and Palestinian leadership, Safadi said.
A senior Biden administration official said the cancellation was a "mutual" decision.
"After consulting with King Abdullah II of Jordan and in light of the days of mourning announced by President Abbas of the Palestinian Authority, President Biden will postpone his travel to Jordan and the planned meeting with these two leaders and President Sisi of Egypt," a White House official said in a statement.
"The President sent his deepest condolences for the innocent lives lost in the hospital explosion in Gaza, and wished a speedy recovery to the wounded. He looks forward to consulting in person with these leaders soon, and agreed to remain regularly and directly engaged with each of them over the coming days."
Biden "outraged and deeply saddened" by hospital explosion in Gaza
President Biden released a statement Tuesday evening about the deadly blast at a hospital in Gaza City, and said the U.S. is working to gather information about what happened.
"I am outraged and deeply saddened by the explosion at the Al Ahli Arab hospital in Gaza, and the terrible loss of life that resulted," he said.
"Immediately upon hearing this news, I spoke with King Abdullah II of Jordan, and Prime Minister Netanyahu of Israel and have directed my national security team to continue gathering information about what exactly happened. The United States stands unequivocally for the protection of civilian life during conflict and we mourn the patients, medical staff and other innocents killed or wounded in this tragedy."
U.N. Secretary-General condemns hospital strike; Security Council calls emergency meeting for Wednesday
U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he was "horrified" and "strongly condemns" the strike on a hospital that killed hundreds in Gaza on Tuesday.
Guterres stressed that hospitals and medical personnel are protected under international humanitarian law.
The U.N. chief's statement was issued after the U.N. Security Council called an emergency meeting for Wednesday morning to address the hospital attack and consider a measure calling for a humanitarian pause in the conflict.
U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk said, "Words fail me. Tonight, hundreds of people were killed – horrifically – in a massive strike at Al Ahli Arab Hospital in Gaza City, including patients, healthcare workers and families that had been seeking refuge in and around the hospital. Once again the most vulnerable. This is totally unacceptable."
Türk called hospitals "sacrosanct" and said "they must be protected at all cost."
Türk also said that at least six people were killed in Gaza Tuesday afternoon when a U.N.-run school in Al-Maghazi refugee camp was hit by a strike. "The school had been serving as a shelter for some 4,000 seeking refuge," Türk said.
Hundreds feared dead in Gaza hospital blast; Israeli, Palestinian officials trade accusations
Health officials in Gaza said at least 500 people were killed in a huge blast Tuesday at a hospital in Gaza City, and Israeli and Palestinian officials traded accusations over who was responsible for the devastating explosion.
Palestinian officials blamed an Israeli airstrike for the attack at the Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza City. Hamas called it "a horrific massacre."
Israeli officials said they did not target a hospital and that their review indicated the blast was caused by a rocket launched by the militant group Islamic Jihad towards Israel that fell short.
"An analysis of the IDF operational systems indicates that a barrage of rockets was fired by terrorists in Gaza, passing in close proximity to the Al-Ahli Al-Mahdi hospital in Gaza at the time it was hit," Israel Defense Forces spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said in a video statement.
The Israeli military later posted a video it said showed rockets being launched from inside Gaza, failing to reach Israel, and instead striking the hospital.
Neither side's claims have been independently verified.
U.N. human rights chief Volker Türk said in a statement. "Tonight, hundreds of people were killed — horrifically — in a massive strike at Al Ahli Arab Hospital in Gaza City, including patients, healthcare workers and families that had been seeking refuge in and around the hospital."
All States with influence must do everything in their power to bring an end to this horrendous situation," Türk said. "Those found responsible must be held to account."
Israel requests $10 billion in emergency military aid from U.S.
Israel has asked the U.S. for $10 billion in emergency military aid, sources familiar with the request confirm to CBS News.
President Biden is considering a full-year supplemental request for around $100 billion, which would cover defense assistance for Israel and Ukraine, border security funding, and aid to countries in the Indo-Pacific including Taiwan.
In 2022, the Biden administration requested $3.3 billion in foreign military financing for Israel and $500 million in missile defense aid, according to a Congressional Research Service report.
In 2016, Israel and the U.S. signed their third 10-year understanding that $38 billion in military aid would be distributed over the decade, the report noted. The U.S. has said aid to Israel is based on shared strategic goals in the Middle East, commitment to democratic values and historical ties dating to the creation of Israel in 1948.
Debate over U.S. aid to Israel in recent years has focused on issues regarding Israel's treatment of Palestinians, but Congress continues its "ironclad" U.S. commitment to Israel's security, the report said.