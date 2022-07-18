First Alert Weather: Red Alert Day as thunderstorms threaten flash flooding and damaging winds

First Alert Weather: Red Alert Day as thunderstorms threaten flash flooding and damaging windsget the free app
NEW YORK -- The First Alert Weather team is on Red Alert today due to potentially severe thunderstorms that could cause flash flooding along with damaging winds.
We're expecting the first line of storms around 7 a.m., followed by another later around 7 p.m. So it's shaping up to span most of the day.
Here's a timeline of what to expect when:
7 a.m. Monday
Heavy rain will start to fall north and west of New York City for the morning commute around 7 a.m.
1 p.m. Monday
We get a bit of a break before additional showers start to develop around 1 p.m.
7 p.m. Monday
A line of strong, possibly severe thunderstorms rolls through for the evening commute around 7 p.m.
Starting Tuesday, we're talking dangerous levels of heat and humidity, with "feels like" temperatures hitting 100 in New York City and beyond.
Updated morning forecast
Alert: Red Alert today for strong to severe thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. Yellow Alert on Wednesday for feels like temps in the upper 90s to near 100. Yellow Alert on Thursday for feels like temps around 100 and potentially some strong thunderstorms.
Forecast: A few [mainly] non-severe thunderstorms will push through our northern/northwest suburbs this morning. These storms will be capable of producing downpours (localized flooding) and even some small hail. Then we'll catch a break around midday with another round of showers/thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. These storms will likely be strong to severe and capable of producing downpours (flooding), locally damaging winds and even an isolated tornado. Things quiet down late this evening and overnight, but it will remain muggy. As for tomorrow, it will be far less active, but it will be a hot, humid day with feels like temps in the low 90s.
Looking Ahead: Wednesday will be hot and humid with feels like temps in the upper 90s to near 100. Thursday will be hot and humid, as well, with feels like temps around 100 with afternoon thunderstorms possible. The heat persists on Friday with highs in the low 90s.
Much needed rain
As CBS2's Elise Finch reported Monday, our rainfall deficit sits at 2.57 inches since June 1.
That's even after Saturday's rainfall that brought 1.10 inches.
