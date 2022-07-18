Home struck by lightning in Bergen County, New Jersey

WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J. -- A home was struck by lightning Monday morning in Bergen County, New Jersey.

A stormy start to the workweek brought torrential rain and lightning strikes across the region, CBS2's Vanessa Murdock reported.

Homeowners Brian and Melanie Sumper seemed to have the worst of it so far. Their home in Woodcliff Lake took a direct hit from a bolt of lightning carrying 300 million volts of electricity.

The Sumpers said lighting flashed and thunder roared starting at around 8:30 a.m. The couple consoled their toddler during the storm.

"Telling him it was OK, it's just a normal thunder and lighting storm," Brian Sumper said. "Then right when she said that, boom, hit the house, shook the house."

"I just heard a loud bang. I grabbed my 2-year-old and was like, 'Oh my god, oh my god,'" Melanie Sumper said.

"It basically shook the whole house and made the loudest pop you could ever hear," Brian said.

Sumper said he went to the basement and smelled burnt circuitry, then ran outside to call the fire department.

The was no active fire, but some appliances and an electrical panel were damaged. An electrician was at the home to figure out what still works and what needs to be fixed.

