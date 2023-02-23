3 dead in early morning house fire in Monroe, N.Y.get the free app
MONROE, N.Y. - Three people were found dead in an early morning house fire in Monroe Thursday.
According to Monroe Police, emergency responders found the home on Highland Avenue fully engulfed in fire at around 12:55 a.m.
Check below for the latest details.
First details released
Monroe Police described a harrowing scene.
They say officers arrived at 44 Highland Avenue at around 12:55 a.m. to find the house fully engulfed in flames.
Neighbors told the responding officers the residents may still be inside, but police say the fire was so intense that the officers couldn't get inside.
Responding firefighters from Monroe and other neighboring districts started battling the blaze.
Sadly, three victims were found dead in the home. The names of the victims have not been released.
The investigation is continuing.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Monroe Police Department at (845) 782-8644.