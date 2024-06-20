The best TV deals at Walmart to shop during Walmart Plus Week

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Samsung

Looking for a new TV? We've been checking out the Walmart Plus Week sale. Discover a great selection of awesome smart TV discounts from some of the very best brands. So, if you're ready for a bigger screen or want to upgrade your TV's screen type and features, now through June 23 is the perfect time to save.

With the money you'll save, you can even equip your new TV with a new soundbar or surround sound system to create a complete home theater system with true surround sound.

Best TV deals right now at Walmart

Check out these TV deals you can snag right now at Walmart, but only for a limited time.

Samsung 50" Frame 4K smart TV: $1,097 (save $203)



Walmart

Samsung's Frame TV is massively popular, and for a good reason. When you're not using it, this smart TV transforms into a digital picture frame, blending seamlessly into your TV viewing space. And since there's a new model of the TV out right now, Walmart is looking to clear out old inventory by slashing the price of the previous models. So, grab one right now for a really great price.

This TV's matte display minimizes glare while providing a wide viewing angle. It also uses advanced HDR technology for expanded contrast and vivid colors. One slim cord extending out of the TV to the included One Connect Box and a customizable bezel allow the TV to fit any room's aesthetic.

If you plan on using art mode, there's a subscription service that gives access to more than 2,500 pieces of classic and modern artworks. And you can display your personal photos, too.

Inventory on these discounted older models is limited, so act fast if you want to snag your own.

Samsung 65" QN90C Neo QLED 4K smart TV: $1,598 (save $1,201)



Walmart

If you want something that really brings movies and games to life, this 2023 version of the Samsung QN90C continues to be a solid pick. It's a favorite among Samsung devotees, with its Quantum Dot technology and HDR+ to deliver content that pops -- with deep blacks, bright whites and vivid colors that look just right.

This TV uses AI smarts to upscale lower-resolution content to near 4K quality. So, if you're binge-watching older shows or catching up on classic movies, they're going to look a lot crisper and more detailed. Plus, its anti-glare screen is useful if you've got a brightly lit room.

The viewing angle is super wide, too. This means you don't have to fight for the middle spot on the couch to get the best view. The enhanced Object Tracking Sound+ feature follows the action on screen so it sounds like you're in the middle of everything happening.

For more help choosing the best 65-inch TV, check out our coverage of the six best 65-inch TVs of 2024.

Sony 85-inch Bravia XR X90L 4K HDR smart TV: $2,198 (save $1,001)

Walmart

If you need a massive, 85-inch TV, it's your lucky day. Even if you don't, you might want to grab this version of the 2023 Sony Bravia X90L TV since it's discounted to such a great price. This TV, thanks to Sony's Cognitive Processor XR tech, makes whatever you're watching look incredibly realistic. It optimizes contrast and color to make images pop more than ever.

This TV is also great for watching sports and gaming. Features including the screen's 120Hz refresh rate help to deliver super smooth gameplay without lag or tearing. The user experience is friendly, too. The TV runs using the popular Google TV operating system, which brings all your favorite streaming apps together. You can even chat with Google Assistant using just your voice.

The TV's adjustable stand nicely accommodates an optional soundbar without blocking the display, so you can hear everything with crystal clarity. If you have room for this massive size TV, it's our recommendation to go ahead and buy one.

LG 65" OLED Evo C2 4K UHD smart TV: $1,697 (save $760)



Walmart

This 65-inch LG Evo C2 OLED TV offers a bright and particularly brilliant screen that can display more than 1 billion colors with satisfying contrast. This makes for a lifelike viewing experience from a TV that was originally released back in 2002.

The 2024 version of this TV (the LG OLED Evo C4) is also on sale. For a limited time, you can snag it at Walmart for just $2,097, down from its usual price of $2,497.

This older model, however, uses LG's a7 Gen5 AI Processor 4K to automatically optimizes picture and sound quality. Plus, you get support for Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos.

This LG OLED smart TV runs using WebOS and has a slim profile and sleek design. If you're looking for a TV that fits into more modern decor, this one is the perfect size for an average size room. And right now, you can save $760 and purchase it for just $1,697.

Samsung 65" Class OLED S90C 4K smart TV: $1,598 (save $1,701)

Walmart

This smart TV delivers stunning native 4K viewing and uses AI powered upscaling to make lower resolution content look sharper than ever. Thanks to its thin and modern design, the TV will also look great in any living room or bedroom.

Thanks to its OLED display, you'll get remarkably deep blacks, vibrant colors and impressive brightness. HDR support adds crisp, smooth images. This is a slightly older model of this TV, but the S90 series continues to be one of our favorite.

As with all Samsung TVs, in addition to having easy access to all of your favorite streaming services, you also get plenty of free live and on-demand programming that's provided by Samsung. And when you pair this TV with any Samsung soundbar or surround sound system, you can take advantage of Q-Symphony to utilize both the TV's built in speakers and the speakers you connect to the TV to generate much more robust sound.

Plus, you can easily connect your favorite console gaming system to the TV, or play online games via a service like Nvidia GeForce Now or Xbox Game Pass, using your favorite handheld controller that pairs directly to the TV.

85" Hisense Class U7 Mini-LED ULED 4K smart TV: $1,498 (save $502)

Hisense

Want a mega-large TV, but don't want to pay the price that usually comes with it? Walmart has your back with this 85-inch Hisense TV that's now priced less than $1,500.

This mini-LED TV has a peak brightness of 1,000 nits. It uses Quantum Dot technology and Dolby Vision to serve up a bright and jaw-dropping picture. In addition to its normal 120Hz refresh rate, you get up to 144Hz when using the TV's game mode.

In addition to a spread of familiar features, the TV also works with Alexa and Google Assistant, includes a voice remote for voice control and is compatible with Bluetooth devices like headphones, so you can watch in privacy when needed.

The U7 series TV offers excellent value for a TV that'll serve you well, assuming you have the wall space.

If you're shopping for any type of TV, we recommend checking out our coverage of the six best TVs for 2024 and the five best TVs for video gamers. We've also compiled a curated collection of the five best home projectors for 2024. All of our latest tech coverage, which is continuously updated, is here to help you. And as always, to get the scoop on the latest deals on just about anything you need or want to purchase, with the help of our ongoing deals coverage.