Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 review: Perfect for students, content creators and more

The new Fold6 is thinner, lighter, more powerful and faster than anything else in the AI-packed Galaxy Z Fold lineup. It also has more detailed and vibrant displays, a faster processor, and more smarts than ever, thanks to AI that can help with all kinds everyday conundrums.

The new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 is now available for preorder from Samsung, AT&T, Amazon and other retailers. By preordering your phone today, you can snag a great deals that'll save you some money. The phone begins shipping July 24 with a starting price of $2,020 (before money-saving offers).

AT&T sent me a review unit (activated with its service), so I could try out the Galaxy Z Fold6 myself. This phone is perfect for busy students or power Android phone users who need a larger display and want to multitask, but don't want to carry around a smartphone and a tablet.

Who should buy the 2024 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6?

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 runs the latest version of Android. It also integrates the latest Galaxy AI features and an even more compact form when it's folded. It's now thinner and a bit smaller (when folded) than other popular smartphones, like the Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max or Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra.

When it's unfolded, you get the functionality of a small tablet, plus the ability to run two apps at once. This makes it a perfect phone for college students, mobile gamers, content creators or anyone else who wants a feature-packed Android phone that makes full use of Galaxy AI. This phone is also compatible with the optional S Pen stylus, so you can handwrite, draw or annotate directly on the screen.

Pro Tip: If you're thinking about switching from an Apple iPhone to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6, our in-house tech experts have compiled five compelling reasons to do this.

How to preorder the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6

It's not too late to preorder the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 and take advantage of the deals being offered by Samsung, AT&T or Amazon.

Preorder from Samsung

Get up to $1,200 in instant trade-in credit and a free memory upgrade (worth up to $240). Plus, if you purchase the phone from Samsung and activate it with AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile or U.S. Cellular, Samsung with throw in one year of Samsung Care+ for free (a $156 value).

Samsung has two exclusive phone color options -- black or white. At the same time you preorder the Galaxy Z Fold6, if you also purchase the new Galaxy Buds3 Pro earbuds, Galaxy Buds3 earbuds, Galaxy Watch Ultra, or Galaxy Watch 7, Samsung will immediately take 25% off any of this gear. And yes, financing is available.

Preorder from AT&T

When you preorder the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 from AT&T, you can purchase it outright or sign up for an installment plan. Either way, you'll get up to $1,100 in instant credit for your old (eligible) phone, plus get a free memory upgrade for the new phone. You can also add an eligible Galaxy Watch7 (40mm) or Galaxy Tab A9 + 5G tablet to your order for just $0.99 per month each (after 36 monthly credits). And AT&T will give you up to 50% off any Samsung accessories you purchase at the same time you preorder.

Preorder from Amazon

Amazon is offering up to $420 off the Samsung Galaxy Fold6 when you preorder. This deal doubles the phone's storage space, and as a bonus, you get a $300 Amazon gift card.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6: At a glance

Front display: 6.3" | Main display: 7.6" | Display type: Dynamic AMOLED 2x Infinity Flex (main), Dynamic AMOLED 2x Infinity-O (front) | Display resolution: 2,160 x 1,856 pixels (main), 986 x 2,376 pixels (front) | Display brightness: Up to 2,600 nits (main and front) | Refresh Rate: Up to 120Hz (main and front) | Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy | CPU speed: Up to 3.39 GHz | Storage options: 256GB, 512GB or 1TB | RAM: 12GB | Housing material: Enhanced Armor Aluminum, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 | Dimensions (open): 6.04 x 5.22 x 0.22 inches | Dimensions (folded): 6.04 x 2.68 x 0.48 inches | Weight: 8.43 ounces | Front camera: 10MP (main), 4MP (under display) | Rear camera system: 50MP (wide), 12MP (ultra-wide), 10MP (telephoto) | Rear camera zoom: 3x optical, 30x digital | Operating system: Android | Port: USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C | Waterproof rating: IP48 | Battery capacity: 4,400 mAh (up to 77 hours) | S Pen stylus: Sold separately ($55)

Compared to the previous model, the Galaxy Z Fold6's CPU offers 18% faster performance, while the GPU can render graphics 19% faster and the NPU offers 42% better on-device AI performance. Combine this with the slimmed down and lighter design of the phone itself, along with the improved battery life and more vibrant and responsive displays, and this phone becomes a wonderfully customizable tool for students, content creators or just a really busy power user.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 features three touchscreens -- the outer 6.3-inch display and the inside display. The inside display can be used as two separate displays -- so you can run two apps at the same time -- or you can use it as a single screen. The fold in the main display is barely noticeable.

One standout feature is the enhanced camera system. The Fold6 offers improved cameras, plus dramatically upgraded photo and video enhancement via AI-driven tools. Add S Pen stylus support, and you get a tool that power users really appreciate.

The multitasking capabilities offered by the inside screen is unparalleled, but when you use the unfolded inside screen to run a single app, having that extra on-screen real estate offers a tablet-like experience, especially when it comes to streaming video, editing photos, playing games, word processing, note taking (with your own handwriting) or surfing the web.

Combine this functionality with the Galaxy AI integration and you get a powerful device that easily fits in a pocket or can be held comfortably with one hand. And since the outside display is also a touchscreen, you can use the Galaxy Z Fold6 while it's still folded. So, you get full smartphone functionality for calling, messaging, receiving alerts, using the cameras and more without having to unfold the phone.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6: Our 6 favorite AI functions

Galaxy AI is powered by Google Gemini, which is Google's enhanced AI toolset. It's designed to adapt to your habit, make decisions for you and help you enhance your productivity and organization. The AI also swaps data seamlessly between apps, and gives you access to an enhanced chat feature.

Using the photo editing tools, you can transform a snapshot into a piece of artwork that resembles a sketch, watercolor painting, or that's enhanced based on directives you give to the AI. Jason R. Rich

Galaxy AI can already do a lot, but it's constantly being improved. Here are six of the features that impressed me the most:

Note Assist - Handwrite notes on the screen and have them converted into editable text, or create a rough sketch and watch the AI transform it into a detailed image using the new Sketch to Image feature.

- Handwrite notes on the screen and have them converted into editable text, or create a rough sketch and watch the AI transform it into a detailed image using the new Sketch to Image feature. Transcript Assist - Using the Voice Recorder app to record meetings, classes, or conversations and then watch your phone create an instant text transcription, as well as a summarized list of key points.

- Using the Voice Recorder app to record meetings, classes, or conversations and then watch your phone create an instant text transcription, as well as a summarized list of key points. Photo Assist - Galaxy AI can help you move, resize or delete objects in your photos, fill in or remove backgrounds, plus enhance or transform an image's overall appearance.

- Galaxy AI can help you move, resize or delete objects in your photos, fill in or remove backgrounds, plus enhance or transform an image's overall appearance. Live language translations - Whether you're face-to-face with someone who speaks another language, or speaking with them over the phone, you can get an impressive language tool. This also works with texts. Plus, when you point the phone's camera at a foreign-language restaurant menu, sign or other text, the phone translates to your native language almost instantly.

- Whether you're face-to-face with someone who speaks another language, or speaking with them over the phone, you can get an impressive language tool. This also works with texts. Plus, when you point the phone's camera at a foreign-language restaurant menu, sign or other text, the phone translates to your native language almost instantly. Chat Assist - The Chat with Gemini feature can compose text, help you brainstorm ideas, solve a complex math equation, and streamline portions of your daily workflow. Chat can also find content stored on your phone or on Google Drive, summarize documents or emails, and help you generate images. Plus, it can be helpful with setting timers and appointments for you.

- The Chat with Gemini feature can compose text, help you brainstorm ideas, solve a complex math equation, and streamline portions of your daily workflow. Chat can also find content stored on your phone or on Google Drive, summarize documents or emails, and help you generate images. Plus, it can be helpful with setting timers and appointments for you. Circle to Search - Simply circle something on your screen with your finger and Google will perform an online search to get you more information about it.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6: A student-friendly powerhouse

The Galaxy Z Fold6 is shown here in split screen mode, with a photo being edited on the left side and Google Chat Assistant running on the right side. Jason R. Rich

The Note Assist app allows you to handwrite on the screen and have what you write translated into editable and sharable text. You can also tap into the AI tools to create to-do lists or summarize long documents. And when it comes to word processing, not only does the inside screen offer plenty of space, but you can edit using an external keyboard or the on-screen virtual keyboard. Plus, you can annotate, markup and sign documents using the S Pen stylus that's sold separately.

The Galaxy Z Fold6 works flawlessly with Google's free Workspace apps (including Docs, Sheets, Slides, Chat, Meet, Drive, Gmail, Calendar and Chrome), but can also run all Microsoft 365 apps if you subscribe to this service. And with the phone unfolded, you can easily cut and paste or drag-and-drop content between two apps. There's a split-screen mode and a floating window mode that can even display video while you're working on something else.

Composing text -- whether it's an entire document, email message, text message, a love note, an original limerick or a haiku about any topic you type or say -- has never been faster or easier. This phone can compose text from scratch based on prompts you provide, or tweak your own content to make you seem -- dare we say -- smarter.

And based on how you're holding the phone, the inside screen automatically adapts to better organize and showcase information.



