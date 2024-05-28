Ring home security system review: All the pros and cons

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Looking for a home security company you can trust? While choosing a reliable home security provider can be a personal journey -- you know what's best and most important for your home and family, after all -- there are top home security companies that live up to their reputations. Ring home security, one of the biggest names in the world of home and family protection, is one such provider, thanks to a selection of good quality devices and robust security features.

Interested in upgrading your home with a Ring home security system? Check out what Ring has to offer, then read through our in-depth review below.

We spoke with a number of experts in home security and tech, as well as experts with firsthand experience installing and using Ring home security products, to get the final say on whether Ring is right for your home.

"A Ring security system offers plenty of perks, including the ability to monitor your home from anywhere and seamless compatibility with other smart home devices," says VP of market operations at Bellhop Atlanta Movers Nick Valentino. "However, using these systems does come with some drawbacks as well, such as limited camera range and potential privacy risks when it comes to law enforcement."

If you're not sold on Ring -- maybe you need a better camera range, or access to a pro 24/7 -- here are all the best home-security companies right now, all in one place.

That said, "Ring's system is competitively priced, easy to install, and is especially beneficial for those with Alexa-enabled smart home devices."

A 14-piece starter kit features the latest models of the Ring base station, eight contact sensors, a free, 30-day subscription to Ring Protect Pro, and more. It can cover a two- to four-bedroom home with ease.

Learn more about Ring home security and determine if it's right for you and your family below.

Pros and cons to Ring home security

Ever since it released its first wave of doorbell cameras, Ring has been a well-known name in home security. With standout features like fast 30-second call response times and 24-hour emergency support, Ring continues to win over customers with an ever-expanding arsenal of affordable and reliable security devices.

Here is our list of the pros and cons of Ring home security:

Pros:

One of the best home security systems with no contract requirements

Low prices for devices, device bundles, and starter kits

High-quality security camera devices

Super easy smart home

While you can opt for professional installation, DIY is also an option thanks to affordable devices and a breezy installation and setup process

Cons:

"While Ring offers a free tier, some advanced features require a subscription plan, which adds a subscription to the mix," says chief product officer at Radix IoT Michael Skurla. "However, this is typically a fraction of what a legacy security solution would be charging and allows the homeowner to avoid contracts."

Limited features when integrated with other apps or services like Google Home

Some lingering customer concerns regarding personal data security and the possibility of smart home devices being hacked

How much is Ring home security?

With no contract requirements and lower prices per device when compared to other top home security companies, Ring offers homeowners some of the most budget-friendly options.

You have a few options when it comes to getting started on your Ring home security system. You can choose from several starter kits, which get you set up with pre-connected devices, or mix and match to build the ideal home security solution you're envisioning for your home.

Currently, customers can save up to 20% on select Ring bundle purchase. Discounted prices and original price points are listed below, where available. Here is a breakdown of what you can expect to pay for certain package bundles:

Connected basic kits: Starting at $180 (down from $200). These basic offerings come with a second gen Ring video doorbell and either one stick up cam battery, one spotlight cam, or one floodlight cam wired pro.



Starting at $180 (down from $200). These basic offerings come with a second gen Ring video doorbell and either one stick up cam battery, one spotlight cam, or one floodlight cam wired pro. Protected starter kits: Starting at $270 (down from $345). These come with a video doorbell and a Ring alarm security kit (5, 8, or 14-piece set depending on which kit you purchase).

Starting at $270 (down from $345). These come with a video doorbell and a Ring alarm security kit (5, 8, or 14-piece set depending on which kit you purchase). Whole home starter kits: Starting at $360 (down from $445). These come with everything the protected kit offers, plus one camera.

Starting at $360 (down from $445). These come with everything the protected kit offers, plus one camera. Doorbell bundles: Starting at $70 (down from $90)

Starting at $70 (down from $90) Camera bundles: Starting at $180 (down from $200)

Starting at $180 (down from $200) Ring Alarm bundles: Starting at $220 (down from $295)

Starting at $220 (down from $295) Lighting bundles: Starting at $80 (down from $110)

Individual prices are also more affordable than what you'd find with other home security companies. Some of the bestselling Ring devices include:

Video doorbell, second generation: $99

$99 Ring stick up cam battery: $99

$99 Floodlight cam wired pro: $250

$250 Chime: $25 ($60 for pro)



$25 ($60 for pro) Security doorplate sign: $10

Ring protect subscriptions -- which are required if you want features like digital notifications, Ring Alarm Pro arming/disarming capability, and third party integrations -- come in three choices: basic, plus, and pro packages. You can choose to pay monthly charges or sage up to $40 off your yearly costs by paying annually.

Basic Ring protect lets you record video for one Ring doorbell or Ring camera, in addition to having access to additional in-app features (video history for up to 180 days, video sharing, person alerts, Ring alarm histories, and more). Price: $4.99 per month or $49.99 per year.

Plus Ring protect gives you in-app privileges, including extended Ring device warranties, and lets you record video for all of your Ring doorbells and home cameras. Price: $10 per month or $100 per year.

Ring Pro sweetens the deal by including everything you get with basic and plus subscriptions, as well as even more features. This includes 24/7 Ring alarm professional monitoring, which is only available with a pro subscription. Price: $20 per month or $200 per year.

Can Ring home security be hacked?

Regulators have expressed concern over Ring's possible vulnerability to cybersecurity attacks. In May 2023, the Federal Trade Commission charged Ring with failing to stop hackers from commandeering user cameras, resulting in a $5.8 million charge for customer refunds. The government said some employees and contractors could access customer videos without consent or acknowledgement.

In a statement to CBS News, Amazon said its Ring division "promptly addressed these issues on its own years ago, well before the FTC began its inquiry." Tightened security controls and protocols include multi-factor authentication for both employee and customer accounts, which can translate to much more safe and secure data management.

Does Ring home security contact the police?

Customers with a Ring Alarm (and compatible Ring protect plan) that sign up for professional monitoring services are protected by Ring's suite of emergency response plans. These kick in for different scenarios, with most resulting in a professional from one of Ring's monitoring centers calling your emergency contact(s) -- to identify a potential false alarm -- first and, if necessary, local authorities second.

If a Ring contact sensor, motion detector, or glass break sensor is triggered while you're away, this initiates the burglar alarm response plan. Emergency contacts are called and if no one can remember or provide the predetermined verbal password (or they ask for help), police dispatch will be requested.

Additionally, there are several instances where you can quickly or discreetly call the police yourself through your Ring home security system. Ring's panic alarm response plan and duress alarm response plan are both initiated using a Ring keypad. In an emergency situation, you can either press and hold the "x" and "checkmark" buttons (on a first generation keypad) or press the "police" button (on a second gen keypad) to trigger a panic alarm, during which your primary emergency contact is called before police dispatch is requested.

If you ever find yourself in a situation where you need to discreetly call for help, the duress alarm response plan is activated by entering your duress code on an armed keypad. Note that police dispatch is automatic in this case and the duress alarm cannot be canceled.

Does Ring home security work with Alexa?

Anyone with Alexa-enabled devices in their home can rejoice -- Ring home security products like the Ring doorbell are fully compatible with the Alexa app.

"The smart home capability of Ring security systems is also well-liked by homeowners with Alexa smart devices, particularly as the product was designed with this particular smart home ecosystem in mind," says security systems expert and cofounder of Security Guards Only Jeff Ketelaars.

This means that you can easily access Ring devices and get chime notifications through an Alexa device. All you need to do for full home automation is add Ring as a "skill" in the Alexa app. Once you've enabled Ring use and signed into your Ring account, your existing Ring devices should pop up automatically.

You can arm and disarm Ring camera devices or view live activity from your Ring doorbell or Ring cameras using voice commands. Remember that Ring Alarm and accessories require a subscription for features like digital notifications and integration with other Ring, Echo, or third-party products.

Does Ring home security work with Google Home?

Thanks to the focus on smart home integration for many Ring products, the good news is the Google Home app is no exception. If you want access to your Ring security cameras, doorbell, and so on from the same mobile app you use to control, say, a Google Nest mini, it's possible -- but there are a few (potentially big) caveats.

Ring and Google products were designed to work best when paired with their matching apps: the Ring app and Google Home. While you can mix and match to make Ring home security products work with Google Home, Google restricts some of Ring's functionalities, so it's important to know what you can and can't do via Google Home with different Ring products:

Ring camera: You can take care of the basics, such as adjusting settings and checking battery life, via Google Home. You can also use Google voice commands to record 30-second videos. You won't be able to watch live video or access the camera's motion detecting features, however -- although you can still receive detection notifications.

You can take care of the basics, such as adjusting settings and checking battery life, via Google Home. You can also use Google voice commands to record 30-second videos. You won't be able to watch live video or access the camera's motion detecting features, however -- although you can still receive detection notifications. Ring doorbell: Technically, you can only use Google voice commands to check your doorbell settings. No live video feed, motion detection, or two-way talk functionality, but what you can do is connect a Smart TV to Google Home (by adding your TV as a device to the Google Home app) to view a live stream anytime you record.

These same limitations extend to other Ring products like the Ring Alarm and Ring Lights. You can view and adjust settings from the Google Home app and use voice commands to do a few extra things like record snippets of live video. Depending on your home security priorities, these limitations can be a big drawback -- especially if you're building your own DIY home security system or already have a good thing going with Google security devices.

What are the downsides of Ring home security?

"Some users report having major lags in motion detection alerts compared to when the activity actually happened," says Ketelaars. "Additionally, previous scandals of illegal surveillance by Ring technicians have made consumers wary of the company altogether. While Ring has taken steps to rectify the situation, it has made many consumers consider comparable competitors for their home security needs instead."

Several years ago, Ring found itself the center of scrutiny thanks to privacy concerns regarding the sharing of customer info with parties such as Google and Facebook. Although Ring has come a long way in rectifying that by adding two-factor authentication and updating its security policies to let customers lock down data, it takes a long time to fully win back skeptics or hesitant customers. Concerns about Ring sharing live video feeds with law enforcement also persist. Privacy concerns about the growing relationship between Ring security and law enforcement groups first cropped up several years ago, today there is more transparency in how police can request and access footage.

Concerns about the privacy and security of personal data aside, Skurla listed a few other potential cons of Ring home security for us:

Subscription costs: While Ring offers a free tier, some advanced features require a subscription plan, which adds a subscription to the mix, however, this is typically a fraction of what a legacy security solution would be charging and allows the homeowner to avoid contracts.

While Ring offers a free tier, some advanced features require a subscription plan, which adds a subscription to the mix, however, this is typically a fraction of what a legacy security solution would be charging and allows the homeowner to avoid contracts. Limited professional monitoring: Ring's professional monitoring service is relatively new and may not be as robust as other security companies.

Our final verdict for Ring home security

We found Ring's low prices, variety of DIY-accessible device kits and bundles, and smart home integration to be impressive. Toss in a lack of contract requirements and you may have the perfect solution for a home- or apartment-owner on a budget. That said, if you're looking for more robust professional monitoring or installation services, you may want to look elsewhere.