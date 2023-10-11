CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

If you're stressed out about break-ins over the holiday travel season, you're far from alone. But researching home security services doesn't have to be complicated. In fact you can get more than enough home security for your needs without having to spend a fortune. The best home security companies offer budget-friendly services and solutions to meet your needs regardless of your personal finances.

Are you interested in DIY solutions like SimpliSafe? You can find plans starting as low as $17 per month. If you can afford it, investing in something like ADT's video and smart home package (upfront costs start at $900 with monthly charges starting at $50) may be worth the added peace of mind that comes with a complete, professionally installed home security system.

Let's face it: Researching home security services -- regardless of your budget -- is a pain. But it's also critical, especially around the holiday season or other peak travel times.

"When it comes to protecting your home and loved ones, investing in a reliable home security system in crucial," says CEO and founder of The Royal Society of the United States Toney Greer. "With numerous options available, I understand how it can be challenging to choose a company you can trust."

Greer lays out a clear distinction you need to make before you commit to anything: home security systems you set up and manage yourself, and those that come with professional installation.

There are pros and cons to each, but most DIY services are more budget-friendly than professionally installed systems. They come with no professional installation fees or long-term contracts, as well as easy installation and portability for renters or frequent movers, according to Greer.

Best home security services for any budget in 2023

Whether you're looking for the most cost-effective home security services, or you have the budget to invest in the most comprehensive home security system in your area, we have a match for you. Learn more about the best home security services to protect your home below.

Find the perfect match for your home security needs and your budget from top-tier security companies like Ring, SimpliSafe, and more.

Most budget-friendly : Ring

Ring

Ring lets you purchase your own home security equipment and install everything exactly as you see fit -- no professional installation services required. Ring is unlike ADT or Vivint, which require you to consider paying installation fees that start at $100 and go up from there depending on the size of your home and other factors.

You can also add professional monitoring services if you want notifications (through the Ring app) whenever the system in triggered. This requires a subscription to Ring Protect, which can cost as low as $4 per month.

The more involved Ring Protect Pro Plan offers 24/7 emergency police, fire and medical response; keeps your Ring alarm online during a power outage; and more. Thankfully, there are no contracts required with Ring, and you can call or chat for tech support.

Pros

A more affordable option than competing home security companies.

No contract requirements.

Add-on live monitoring services with prices starting at just $4 per month.

Cons

You may not want to deal with self-installation.

The company, owned by Amazon, has had some privacy concerns in the recent past regarding user data -- although resulting updates to Ring's privacy policies have begun to rebuild trust among homeowners.

Best DIY security system: Ring alarm 14-piece kit

Amazon

Looking for the ideal security system to pair with your Ring Protect plan? This 14-piece alarm kit is a great fit for two- to four-bedroom homes.

It comes with one base station, two keypads, eight contact sensors, two motion detectors and one range extender. The keypads can arm and disarm your alarm, and its contact sensors can sense when doors or windows open.

Even with the requirement for a monthly subscription, this package is worth it: The Ring app helps you monitor all those devices above, and lets you know, via your mobile device, if a device has been triggered. If you want more help than that, you have options: The Ring Protect Pro Plan offers 24/7 emergency police, fire and medical response, and you don't have to worry about your Ring alarm staying online during a power outage.

Most comprehensive : ADT

ADT

Should your budget be more than capable of handling higher than average costs (both upfront and recurring charges), than ADT, a leading provider in home security services for decades, has the security solutions you need.

ADT sets itself apart from other home security companies thanks to prompt customer support and monitoring services. There's always a well-trained operator at the ready should you need support, and multiple monitoring centers around the country mean you don't have to worry about disruptions should one center go offline for any reason.

It's not the cheapest security company on the market, but you know you're getting top-quality service with ADT. Plans start at $29 per month and go all the way up to $60 per month for the complete package, which comes with added perks like easy app access, live video, and smart home integration.

Live monitoring services can cost upwards of $46 per month, although the DIY ADT Self Setup system includes monitoring plans as low as $25 per month. If you're not going the DIY route, however, make sure you're ready for professional installation costs. These are typically in the range of $100 and $200 but can go higher depending on factors such as your home's size and location.

Pros

ADT is backed by more than 140 years of home security experience.

Top notch installation and security consultation services from trained professionals.

ADT is supported by nine monitoring centers -- more than any other home security system company -- across the country.

Cons

Higher than average prices, including add-ons and upgrades.

Required contract that includes additional fees such as a $25 activation fee should you move, and an early cancellation fee equal to 75% of your remaining contract balance.

Best home detection : Google Nest Doorbell

Amazon

This simple yet reliable Google Nest Doorbell gives you a clear look at guests as they step up to your door. It can tell the difference between a person, an animal, and a vehicle, which means you won't have to worry about false alarms or missed activity -- this doorbell is the real deal.

There are wireless and wired options, which means you don't have to worry about recharging any batteries if you don't want to. You can also use compatible smart devices that work with Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa to stream your live video feed or see and talk to people at your door and use compatible Nest and Amazon Alexa speakers as a doorbell chime.

Never miss anything, thank you three hours of free event video history, including two-second previews and five-minute clips of any important activity. Plus, get up to 30 days of event video history and familiar face detection with a Nest Aware subscription ($6 per month or $60 per year) or choose a Nest Aware Plus subscription ($12 per month, $120 per year) for even more benefits, like up to 10 days of continuous video recording.

Pros

High quality detection at your door with affordable monthly subscription costs.

It features up to three hours of free event video history with the wireless option or 24/7 continuous video recording with the wired Nest Doorbell.

The "Familiar Faces" feature lets you "train" Google Nest through the app to recognize and remember friends, family and visitors.

Cons



Some customers report Wi-Fi connectivity issues.

The night vision feature is not as impressive as some other competitor systems.

Best contract-free services : SimpliSafe



SimpliSafe

Multiyear contracts can be a big commitment, so if you're searching for an alternative: SimpliSafe is for you.

If you want to keep a close eye on your home while knowing there are professionals at the ready to cover any kind of home emergency, SimpliSafe is absolutely for you thanks to optional 24/7 live monitoring services (available with select plans).

Speaking of plans, SimpliSafe makes it easy to stick to your budget with the option to pay for equipment directly (to avoid additional monthly fees). Plans also start at $10 per month for basic self-monitoring services and camera recording. If you want to bump up your home security, the fast protect plan comes with professional monitoring, video verification, and smart home integration -- and costs $30 per month.

SimpliSafe can be more affordable than other home security companies, thanks to its self-installation (unlike with ADT and Vivint) and variety of options, and you don't need a contract. Sign up for professional monitoring separately (starting at $20 a month). You can call or chat for tech support.

Pros

SimpliSafe can be more affordable thanks to self-installation options and no clingy contract requirements.

Customizable security packages mean you're only paying for what you need.

Impressive live monitoring services start at $20 per month.

Con

Limited smart home compatibility depending on your chosen plan.

Some customer reviews lament SimpliSafe's old-school keypad with a clunky design (compared to other keypad devices).

Best professional monitoring: SimpliSafe eight-piece wireless home security system

Amazon

For simple yet effective professional monitoring services, we recommend this eight-piece system by SimpliSafe.

Simple to set up, this home security system comes with all the basic requirements for a reliable home security setup. It comes with a base station and sensors to protect windows, doors and cabinets.

The sensors detect motion within 30 feet and have a 90-degree field of view. They have a 24-hour battery and cellular backup so you stay protected even if you lose power or Wi-Fi.

You also hold complete control over this home security system with the SimpliSafe app -- arm, disarm, and monitor your devices from any location. This setup can easily blanket a whole room, depending on where you place your devices, making this an ideal solution for smaller apartments.

With no contract requirements or hidden fees, this home security bundle is a great budget-friendly option. There is also a higher tier option for anyone interested in adding a motion-detecting security camera to their package. This security system and security camera combo is available for $423 via Amazon.

How to find the best home security services for your budget

When it comes to home security, the biggest question you can ask yourself as a homeowner is: "Why do I want to add a new or improved home security system to my house?"

If you simply want to keep a better eye on children or pets, start by comparing DIY options like the 2-pack of Google Nest cameras ($240) -- perfect for indoor or outdoor use, and you can avoid the higher expenses that come with professionally installed setups.

There may already be signs that mean it's time to invest in something more comprehensive. If you have legitimate safety concerns based on your home's location or your frequent absence (due to work, vacations, etc.), you should place a call to a home security company you can trust.

When asked for signs that one might need a reliable home security system, real estate expert David Tulley laid out a few essentials:

"The list [of signs] is endless. However, most purchases are made for the following reasons: rising crime rate in [your] neighborhood, recent break-ins or burglary attempts nearby, valuable possessions at home, frequent travel [that leaves] your home unattended, [and] moving to a new home."

If you can recognize one or more important signs that you need a home security company, it's time to start calling around. Look for companies that offer competitively priced devices and bundles: Scout Alarm has cameras under $100 and packages starting at $230 -- so long as you don't mind a bit of DIY.

For professionally installed home security systems, pay attention to contracts. Companies like SimpliSafe are great for DIY or full-service home security solutions without the long-term commitment that other providers expect with a multi-year contract. If your budget has room for monthly charges between $10 and $50, don't hesitate to tack on professional live monitoring services that many companies offer for that added peace of mind of knowing your home is under a watchful eye around the clock.

How we selected the best home security companies

When comparing different home security companies, we took a number of factors into consideration. For a better idea of how we review products, this is what we prioritized when it comes to affordable home security services:

Customer reviews: We combed through verified customer reviews to see what your fellow neighbors, community members, and peers had to say about these companies.

We combed through verified customer reviews to see what your fellow neighbors, community members, and peers had to say about these companies. Total costs: In order to provide the best insights for home security solutions to match any budget, we left no stone unturned when it came to package costs and associated expenses such as installation fees.

In order to provide the best insights for home security solutions to match any budget, we left no stone unturned when it came to package costs and associated expenses such as installation fees. Expert recommendations: We spoke with security expert Toney Greer and real estate expert David Tulley to sort out the best home security services and companies.

We spoke with security expert Toney Greer and real estate expert David Tulley to sort out the best home security services and companies. Your needs: We picked home security companies for a variety of budgets and needs, from small-time DIY projects to comprehensive home security plans with professional installation, live monitoring, and other services.

Related content from CBS Essentials