The 5 best video doorbells for 2024

Arlo, Blink, Eufy, Lorex, Ring

If you've been thinking about adding a home security system or upgrading what you already have, one of the easiest ways to get started is by adding one of the best video doorbells to your home's front door. Among other things, these devices automatically notify you when someone approaches the door (even if they don't ring the doorbell). You can then see them in real time, communicate with them and even record their actions.

Plus, the best video doorbells offer additional features, like full-color night vision; a camera with remote zooming capabilities; smart notifications that use AI to differentiate between family members, frequent visitors and strangers; and cloud-based storage of recorded content.

Compiled by our team of in-house tech experts, this roundup of the five best video doorbells for 2024 includes our top picks of the most feature-packed and easiest to install video doorbells, most of which can work seamlessly with other smart home security equipment, such as a home hub, a smart thermostat, indoor/outdoor security cameras, outdoor smart lights lights and smart door locks.

Our top video doorbell picks for 2024

Whether you want to monitor who comes and goes from your home; you're worried about delivered packages being stolen from your front entranceway; or you just want to enhance your home's security using some of the latest smart home technologies, we recommend installing one of these video doorbells. All will work with your home's existing Wi-Fi, as well as your iOS or Android smartphone. Plus, many are also compatible with Google and Amazon Echo home hubs.

Best video doorbell overall: Lorex 4K wired video doorbell

Lorex

Resolution: 4K | Wired/Wireless: Wired | Two-Way Talk: Yes | Night Vision: Yes (Color) | Field of View: Head-to-Toe (9:16 Aspect Ratio) | Camera Zoom: 8x | Local Storage: microSD card (up to 256GB) | Cloud Storage: No | Subscription Required: No | Power: Hardwired | Smart Notifications: Person, Vehicle, Animal and Package detection | Compatibility: Amazon Alexa, Google Home, iOS | Waterproof Rating: IP65 | Special Features: Motion activated nightlight, Chime kit included

Out of all the video doorbells we looked at, the Lorex 4K wired video doorbell stood out for a multitude of reasons. It's one of the very few to offer 4K video resolution, with a full head-to-toe view of the person at your door. While controlling the integrated camera with your smartphone, you can also adjust the zoom (up to 8x) and take advantage of full-color night vision.

This video doorbell gets hardwired to your home's power, but it uses the wiring from your existing doorbell, so installation is very easy. While it comes with a 32GB microSD card for internal storage, you can upgrade the card up to 256GB, based on how much content you want to store locally.

To avoid having to charge any ongoing subscription fees, the manufacturer doesn't offer cloud-based storage.

Some of the other features that really impressed us include the AI recognition and smart detection of people, animals, vehicles and packages. At night, the integrated motion sensor not only generates an alert to your smartphone when someone approaches, but a nightlight is automatically turned on. Clear two-way talk and an included chime kit are other impressive features.

The doorbell measures 5.12 x 1.77 x 0.91 inches and it supports both 2.4GHz and 5GHz Wi-Fi bands. Using a single app, this video doorbell works seamlessly with a wide range of other Lorex home security devices.

Best budget video doorbell: Blink video doorbell

Amazon

Resolution: Up to 1080p | Wired/Wireless: Wireless (wired option available) | Two-Way Talk: Yes | Night Vision: Yes | Field of View: 135-degree (horizontal), 80-degrees (vertical) | Camera Zoom: None | Local Storage: With optional Blink Sync Module or USB flash drive | Cloud Storage: With subscription | Subscription Required: Optional Blink Basic or Blink Plus ($3 or $10 per month) | Power: 2x AA lithium batteries | Smart Notifications: With subscription | Compatibility: Amazon Alexa, iOS, Android, FireOS | Waterproof Rating: IP54 | Special Features: Can work with your home's existing doorbell wiring and chime; Works with Amazon Echo home hubs

Up front, the Blink video doorbell is one of the most affordable you can get, but to unlock all of its features and functions (beyond just live view streaming in five-minute increments), you'll need to subscribe to either the Blink Basic ($3/month) or Blink Plus ($10/month) subscription plan.

Among the features both plans unlock are live video recording, motion detection video recording, 60-day unlimited video history, auto local storage backup, person detection and up to 90 minutes of continuous live-stream viewing via a smartphone or home hub.

Video resolution is an impressive 1080p, although you do not get full-color night vision. For local video storage, either the Blink Sync Module (sold separately) or a USB flash drive is required.

Using batteries, the doorbell will function for up to six months at a time, but you can use your home's existing doorbell wiring and chime to give the Blink video doorbell continuous power. The device connects wirelessly to your home's Wi-Fi (2.4GHz band only).

Best premium video doorbell: Ring Elite

Amazon

Resolution: 1080p | Wired/Wireless: Wired | Two-Way Talk: Yes | Night Vision: Yes (Infrared) | Field of View: 160-degrees (horizontal), 90-degrees (vertical) | Camera Zoom: No | Local Storage: No | Cloud Storage: With subscription | Subscription Required: Yes, Ring Protect ($3.99, $10 or $20 per month) | Power: Ethernet | Smart Notifications: Yes | Compatibility: Amazon Alexa, iOS, Android, Windows, MacOS | Waterproof Rating: Weather resistant (not waterproof) | Special Features: Professional installation required; Supports 2.4GHz and 5.0GHz Wi-Fi; Four decorative faceplates included; Chime included

What you're paying for with the Ring Elite is its higher-end, more elegant design that includes flush-mounting and hardwired installation. You can choose from four decorative faceplate options -- satin nickel, pearl white, venetian, or satin black.

To take full advantage of the security features any of the Ring video doorbells offer, a subscription to Ring Protect is required. There are three plans -- Basic ($3.99/month), Plus ($10/month) or Pro ($20/month). The option you select determines the functionality you get. All of the plans include 180-day video history, video saving and sharing, snapshot capture, person alerts, smart notifications and compatibility with other Ring home security gear.

From a technology standpoint, you get 1080p video resolution with infrared night vision and a decent field of view. All of the Ring's functionality is managed through the Ring mobile app, although it's also compatible with Amazon Echo home hubs. You get access the live video feed from a Windows PC or Mac.

There are certainly more advanced video doorbells that cost less money, but none look as nice as the Elite, or are supported by the extensive Ring ecosystem that includes other home security products (including smart locks, outdoor smart lighting, remote security cameras and full home security systems that can all be managed from the same app).

Best subscription-less video doorbell: Eufy Security video doorbell (E340)

Amazon

Resolution: 2K | Wired/Wireless: Wireless | Two-Way Talk: Yes | Night Vision: Yes (Color) | Field of View: 160-degrees | Camera Zoom: No | Local Storage: 8GB (expandable with optional HomeBase S380) | Cloud Storage: No | Subscription Required: No | Power: Battery or hardwired option | Smart Notifications: Yes | Compatibility: iOS, Android, Amazon Alexa, Google Voice | Waterproof Rating: IP67 | Special Features: Works with your existing doorbell's wiring and chime, as well as the Eufy HomeBase S280, S380 or T8023 devices that include chimes; Two motion activated nightlights; Works with Google and Amazon Echo home hubs

In addition to offering 2K resolution with full-color night vision (a nice step up from 1080p), what we like most about the Eufy Security video doorbell is that it relies on local storage and requires no ongoing subscription fees. Another thing that sets this video doorbell apart is its two cameras -- one front-facing camera that focuses on people and a second that's pointed toward the ground for viewing packages.

Power this video doorbell using a rechargeable battery pack, or hardwire it to your home's power. Over the long term, this modell offers a great value. But you'll also appreciate its ease of operation, ease of use and compatibility with other Eufy smart home and home security equipment.

Of course, thanks to the two-way communication capabilities, from your internet-connected smartphone, you can see, hear and communicate with anyone who comes to your door -- whether your in your home (but don't want to answer the door), you're at work, or you're on vacation. The 2K resolution and dual cameras offer impressive detail. And the full-color night vision allows you to see things clearly up to 16 feet from the camera.

Features like face recognition and package recognition allow you to monitor your home's entrance in real time and at an affordable price. From a security standpoint, we particularly like that all audio and video content uses AES 128-bit encryption and is stored locally (not in the cloud). While the doorbell comes with 8GB of internal storage, it's easily expanded up to 16TB by adding a Eufy HomeBase S380 module ($150).

Best video doorbell for any smart home: Arlo Essential video doorbell

Amazon

Resolution: Up to 4K | Wired/Wireless: Wireless | Two-Way Talk: Yes | Night Vision: Yes (Color) | Field of View: 180-degrees (diagonal) | Camera Zoom: No | Local Storage: No | Cloud Storage: With subscription | Subscription Required: Optional Arlo Secure ($4.99/month) | Power: Battery | Smart Notifications: With subscription | Compatibility: Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, iOS, Android, Samsung SmartThings, IFTTT | Waterproof Rating: Weather-resistant, not waterproof | Special Features: Built-in emergency siren

Even without paying the Arlo Secure subscription fee of $4.99 per month, this video doorbell lets you view live video streams (in up to 4K resolution), alerts you when someone activates Arlo's motion sensor, and lets you communicate using two-way audio via your smartphone or home hub.

With a paid subscription, functionality of this Arlo Essential doorbell expands dramatically to include cellular and battery backup, 30-day video storage in the cloud, AI-based detection (people, vehicles, animals and packages), smart notifications, 24/7 professional monitoring and a collection of other features.

The 180-degree (diagonal) viewing angle allows you to see the entire body of the person at your door, including anything on the ground (such as packages or animals). Another handy feature is that when someone actually presses the doorbell's button, a video call to your smartphone is automatically initiated. And if you want to scare off an intruder, the video doorbell has a built-in, remotely controlled security siren.

Yet another great thing about the Arlo Essential video doorbell is that it's compatible with a wide range of other equipment, including just about any internet-connected smartphone or home hub; other home security gear from Arlo (such as a home security system or separate security cameras and floodlights); or smart devices that support the IFTTT protocol.

10 things to consider when buying a video doorbell

Each of the companies featured in this roundup, along with many others, offer multiple video doorbell models that range in price from below $100 to well over $500. When it comes to choosing which video doorbell will work best in your home, here are some important things to consider:

Resolution: Don't settle for anything less than 1080p, although 2K or even 4K is better. Two-way talk functionality: When someone approaches your door, you want to be able to see, hear and speak with them in real time. Smart notifications: The mobile app used with the video doorbell should distinguish between people, animals, vehicles and packages. The best video doorbells that use AI-based recognition should also differentiate between family members, frequent guests and strangers and then alert you accordingly. Ongoing monthly subscription: Several of the best video doorbells rely on local storage and do not require an ongoing paid subscription, yet you still get the same advanced home security features and functions. If the video doorbell you choose does offer a subscription, determine if you really need it and what functionality you get without it. Night vision: You want the camera built into the video doorbell to function day and at night, allowing you to clearly see anyone who approaches. While some video doorbells offer no night vision, some offer infrared (non-color) night vision. The best offer full-color night vision and have a 10-plus foot range. App functionality: The best video doorbells offer a proprietary iPhone (iOS) and Android mobile app, but pay attention to what the app really does how easy it is to use. Ideally, you want to receive smart notifications, see and communicate with anyone who approaches your door, and manage other smart home security equipment, all on the same app. Ecosystem: Right now, all you might want or need is a video doorbell, but at some point, you might add a smart door lock, additional indoor and outdoor surveillance cameras, remotely controlled outdoor lighting, or even a full home security system. The best video doorbells come from companies that offer a wide range of compatible products. If the video doorbell supports the IFTTT protocol, it'll work with an even broader range of smart-home gear. Power options: Do you want a battery-powered video doorbell, or one that's hardwired to your home's electricity? If you go with the battery option, you'll periodically need to recharge or replace the batteries. The hardwired option will require a bit more installation effort initially, but will then operate using your home's power. All video doorbells require power and active Wi-Fi to operate. Home hub compatibility: Most video doorbells allow you to use your smartphone to view the live video feed and communicate in real time with people approaching your door. Some also work with a Google or Amazon Echo smart home hub. These are sold separately and are basically smart speakers with integrated screens. Some of the best video doorbells also allow you to see who approaches your door on your smart TV. Security: At the very least, you want assurances from the manufacturer that the video and audio that's recorded by the doorbell is fully encrypted and not shared with third parties, especially if the content will be stored in the cloud (as opposed to locally on a memory card or hard drive). The better established and reputable video doorbell manufacturers will release periodic firmware and mobile app updates and ensure the device, related equipment and mobile app adhere to the latest security protocols and standards. As soon as you activate your new video doorbell, be sure to change the account username, password and network name (if applicable) from its default settings and be sure you have a firewall and other security features active through your home's Wi-Fi and internet connection.