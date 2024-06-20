CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Roam / Amazon / Victorinox

If you've been using the same bag for years, investing in a great piece (or set) of luggage can upgrade your travel experience. Like the selection of bags we'll show you below, many of the best luggage in 2024 comes equipped with TSA-approved locks.

Why select a piece of luggage with a TSA-approved lock? As the Transportation Security Administration explains, if its officers need to inspect your locked, carry-on or checked luggage, a TSA-approved lock may save you from having your lock cut off. A TSA-approved lock can be opened by TSA officers with a universal master key.

While TSA-approved locks can be placed on luggage you already own, many newer luggage pieces incorporate them right into their design. We've rounded up some of the best luggage pieces with TSA-approved locks. Some of these easy-to-transport bags also offer useful tech features, such as USB outlets and charging ports.

What is the best TSA-approved locking luggage?

Take a look at our picks for the best TSA-approved locking luggage in 2024.

Learn more about each of our selections below.

Best soft-sided luggage with a TSA-approved lock: Travelpro Platinum Elite spinner

Travelpro

Available in three carry-on and two checked sizes, and a variety of colors, the Travelpro Platinum Elite spinner offers a great value at a moderate price point.

The stain-resistant-fabric bag (with leather accents) features a TSA-approved lock, an internal tie-down system, integrated accessory products and a removable, TSA-compliant wet pocket for toiletries. It's rated 4.7 stars (out of 5) on Amazon.

Why we like the Travelpro Platinum Elite:

Travelpro offers a lifetime warranty.

The TSA-approved lock keeps your belongings secure.

Reviewers praise the bag's durability.

Best customizable luggage with TSA-approved locks: Roam luggage

Roam

Roam allows you to customize your own suitcase. Start by choosing from one of eight sizes, ranging from a 37-liter capacity carry-on ($450) to a 121-liter large expandable check-in ($675). Then select your colors.

Not feeling creative? You can choose from pre-designed bags, too.

Each Roam luggage piece comes with a TSA-approved lock, so you can keep your belongings secure while traveling with your customized bag.

Why we like Roam luggage:

You can heavily customize the suitcase and choose your favorite colors.



Roam suitcases come with a lifetime warranty.



Roam luggage comes with a 100-day trial period and a lifetime guarantee.

Best TSA-approved luggage with locking pockets: Victorinox Spectra 3.0 luggage carry-on

Victorinox

The sleek Victorinox Spectra 3.0 is constructed out of Sorplas, a recycled polycarbonate sourced from plastic bottles. The carry-on is a great option for frequent fliers. You can also get the Spectra 3.0 in a medium checked bag or large checked bag.

It offers a lockable section (to secure belongings in case your bag gets left behind), and also an expansion system. The bag boasts ample space for your belongings and TSA-approved locks.

Why we like the Victorinox Spectra 3.0:

It expands by up to 20% for extra storage space,

It offers a lockable quick-access front pocket.

The carry-on has a dual-tube telescopic handle for easy maneuvering.

Best eco-friendly luggage with TSA-approved locks: Paravel Aviator

Paravel

It's all in the details with this chic, carbon-neutral carry-on. Paravel makes its Aviator bag in three sizes: two carry-on options, and a larger check-in. Frictionless, carbon-steel-bearing wheels offer 360-degree movement, while a telescopic handle makes walking (or running) through the airport a breeze.

To customize your travel look, don't forget to order a monogrammed cabana tote or cabana bundle. The latter features a monogrammed luggage tag, card case and passport case.

Why we like the Paravel Aviator carry-on:

The carry-on is carbon neutral and made with recycled materials.

Reviewers state that it is easy to maneuver.

It features a scuff-hiding textured finish.

Best budget luggage with TSA-approved locks: Samsonite Omni luggage

Samsonite

The Samsonite Omni, another polycarbonate suitcase option, offers high quality at a reasonable price point. Features include TSA-approved, side-mounted locks, multidirectional spinner wheels, an interior mesh divider and cross straps.

You also have the option of purchasing the bag as part of a two- or three-piece set.

Why we like the Samsonite Omni:

This is one of the best-selling and well-reviewed suitcases on Amazon.

It's a premium luggage option available for a more affordable price.

Comes in a wide range of color options to fit your tastes.

Best TSA-approved locking luggage for international travel: Delsey Paris Chatelet

Delsey

With faux-leather accents and rounded edges, the Delsey Paris Chatelet makes for an aesthetic international travel companion. The lightweight polycarbonate model is durable, and features multidirectional double-spinner wheels, a USB charging port and an ergonomic handle.

The suitcase also comes equipped with laundry and shoe bags, as well as mesh-zippered pockets. Its TSA-approved lock is recessed.

Why we like the Delsey Paris Chatelet:

The carry-on's polycarbonate shell is lightweight and resistant to cracking.

An odor-resistant lining helps keep the suitcase from absorbing smells when traveling home with dirty clothes.

Reviewers praise the carry-on's smooth wheels and easy maneuverability.

Best aluminum luggage with TSA-approved locks: Rimowa Original wheeled luggage

Rimowa

Rimowa's aluminum suitcases have been in the hands of international jet-setters for nearly 100 years. The Rimowa Original Cabin features 360-degree spinner wheels, TSA-approved locks and a telescopic handle that easily glides up and down. Available in black, silver and titanium colors.

You can find Rimowa Original luggage in a carry-on (price shown below), a medium checked bag ($1,650), a large checked bag ($1,800), a trunk ($1,975) and more.

Why we like the Rimowa Original Cabin carry-on:

Its aluminum construction protects your belongings much better than soft-sided or polycarbonate luggage.



This suitcase comes with a lifetime warranty,



Its sleek metallic material gives this carry-on a trendy, high-end look.

Available in four colors.

Best large carry-on with TSA-approved locks: Away Bigger Carry-On luggage

Away

The Away Bigger Carry-On polycarbonate bag features a removable, rechargeable battery (for on-the-go phone charging), an easy-to-set, TSA-approved lock and smooth-rolling spinner wheels.

If you don't like your Away bag, return it within 100 days for a full refund. It also comes with a lifetime guarantee for defects.

Why we like the Away Bigger carry-on:

The included, removable charger ensures you'll be able to recharge your phone on the go, even when you can't find an outlet.

The compression panel can help you fit more clothing into this suitcase when packing.



It comes with a lifetime warranty.

Away also offers upgraded aluminum editions that are stylistically on par with the James Bond-worthy suitcases sold by Rimowa. The aluminum edition luggage also includes TSA-approved locks.



