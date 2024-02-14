The best Nintendo Switch games coming in 2024: The ultimate pre-order guide

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Amazon/Nintendo

From "Super Mario RPG" to "The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom," the iconic Nintendo Switch console hybrid boasts an impressive library of games. But if you're a true fan, you've probably got your eye on all new Switch video games set to release later this year. Many of them are available to pre-order right now, so you can play them as soon as they drop.

These new games, all of which will release in 2024, include solo Nintendo character adventures like "Princess Peach: Showtime!" and multi-platform releases like "Unicorn Overlord," with fun follow-ups to older titles like "Mario vs. Donkey Kong" waiting in the wings as well. There's a game for every kind of Switch owner. No matter whether you play on a gaming monitor or you prefer to use your Switch in handheld mode, you've got plenty to look forward to.

Pull up the perfect gaming seat -- and maybe a great TV to enjoy your game on the big screen -- and start exploring these new Switch games the day they drop.

The best Nintendo Switch games to preorder in 2024:

'Princess Peach: Showtime!'

Amazon

Release date: March 22, 2024 | Genre: Action-adventure | Rating: E10+

Princess Peach hasn't starred in her own game since 2005, and it's high time she gets another one. Sure, she's been a playable character here and there.

But that's nothing compared to taking center stage.

Who said this princess needed saving? Certainly not us.

In fact, she'll be doing the saving this time around. You'll control the Mushroom Kingdom's ruler in an all-new escapade that gives Peach plenty of different looks to rock as she rescues the Sparkle Theatre from the clutches of Grape and the Sour Bunch.

Each of Peach's new outfits gives her unique abilities essential for kicking butt and taking names. She can morph into a chef, a karate expert and several other forms that give her powers like you've never seen. And Mario is nowhere to be found. He's had his time to shine.

This adorable twist on the typical "Mario" game finally lets Peach dazzle once more, and not a moment too soon.

'Mario vs. Donkey Kong'

Amazon

Release date: February 16, 2024 | Genre: Puzzle | Rating: E

The Switch has been home to some of the best Nintendo remakes ever, and 2024 finds several new ones on their way, like this rekindling of a years-old rivalry between Mario and the hulking Donkey Kong.

Mario faces off against his old nemesis in this challenging puzzler spread across more than 130 levels. Donkey Kong has stolen all the cute little Mini Mario toys and it's your job to guide Mario to get them all back. Easier said than done, but Mario's no slouch. He can run, jump and flip as he tackles the puzzle layouts DK has set out for him.

You don't have to go it alone, though. Team with a friend for the newly introduced co-op mode and tackle DK's challenges together to make sure all those toys get back safe and sound.

With additional worlds to explore, enhanced music and graphics, and innovative gameplay elements, "Mario vs. Donkey Kong" brings fun, nostalgic action from the Game Boy Advance to the Switch -- at a cheaper price.

'Sea of Stars'

Release date: May 10, 2024 | Genre: Role-playing | Rating: E10+

Sea of Stars

Set sail on an epic journey with "Sea of Stars," a turn-based RPG that pays homage to the classics while charting its own course.

Set in the universe of "The Messenger" and meant to expand some of that game's universe, "Sea of Stars" follows Zale and Valere, two mysterious children who use powers stemming from the moon and sun to foil the evil plans of a dark alchemist.

This RPG is meant to model the classics, like those on the Super Nintendo and beyond, but it's much more than that. It serves up some strange, mind-bending puzzles as well as strategic combat, where you can lead a party of up to six characters.

Though "Sea of Stars" is already available on other platforms, this release will mark its Switch debut. When you've finished it, you can go on to enjoy "The Messenger," as these two stories are linked. It also works as a standalone adventure. If it's been a while since you've played a traditional RPG, this is a good place to re-start.

"Unicorn Overlord"

Amazon

Release date: March 8, 2024 | Genre: Tactical role-playing | Rating: Teen

The newest offering from Vanillaware marries hand-crafted 2D graphics with challenging, turn-based, tactical RPG mechanics. In "Unicorn Overlord," you'll journey across a vast open world while completing objectives and recruiting new players. Except you'll be doing it in style, because Vanillaware's stunning artwork enhances games like you wouldn't believe.

Battles take place across the game's sizable landscape, which turns into a combat arena when you run into foes. It merges on-the-spot exploration with methodical combat for an interesting combination of gameplay. That makes it a much different beast from previous games like "Odin Sphere" and other Vanillaware titles -- making it an even more exciting release for fans.

Whether you're into the game's eye-popping aesthetic or you want something a little more hardcore, a la "Fire Emblem" and other strategy games, "Unicorn Overlord" is definitely one to watch, both figuratively and literally. It's absolutely beautiful, from what we've seen so far.

"Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes"

Amazon

Release date: April 23, 2024 | Genre: Role-playing | Rating: Pending

As a spiritual successor to the "Suikoden" RPG series, "Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes" follows two comrades who once shared a vision of harmony, now divided by conflict.

This role-playing adventure adheres to the classic "JRPG" rules, with a six-party-member combat system set against a backdrop of immersive 3D environments. It has an impressive roster of 100 characters you can recruit as well -- an echo of the original "Suikoden" that fans cherished on the first PlayStation console.

Playing through the game while recruiting all the characters you possibly can is an exciting way to shake things up, and should make for some serious replay value should the main storyline fall short. Each party member adds a little something new to the story.

For veterans of "Suikoden" and newcomers alike, this RPG should be an exciting addition to the Switch library, especially for anyone who's been waiting for a new "Suikoden" game for some time.

Is pre-ordering a Nintendo Switch game worth it?

Pre-ordering a Nintendo Switch game definitely has its perks. By reserving your copy ahead of time, you'll make sure you get your new game in your hands ASAP, so you don't have to worry about whether it's in stock. Plus, more often than not, you'll get a bonus by buying early, whether that's an in-game perk or a physical item that you can use in real life.

What are the other benefits of pre-ordering a Nintendo Switch game?

Pre-ordering isn't just about making sure you reserve inventory. There are other benefits too, like pre-loading the game, which means you can play digital copies the instant they go live. For those sought-after special editions, pre-ordering might be the only way to ensure you get one. Pre-paying also means you can dive into your new game without delay, enjoying any exclusive early access that might be on offer in games where multiplayer progress is important.

Does pre-ordering a Nintendo Switch game save money?

Price reductions for pre-orders aren't a given. Sometimes you can definitely save a few bucks, or get some extra goodies instead of cash back. Standard game pricing typically remains consistent with new games. The real savings manifest in the form of bonus content and merchandise that come with pre-orders.

How far in advance should I pre-order a Nintendo Switch game?

If you're eyeing a hotly anticipated title, it's smart to pre-order as soon as it's available to get those special bonuses. For regular editions, you might have more flexibility, but you should grab limited editions whenever they go live for your best chance at getting them. If you like living on the edge, placing a pre-order even just a day before release can still secure your spot in the gaming action. it all comes down to how much you really want something.