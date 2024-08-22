The best soundbars under $200 deliver room-filling audio for less

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Vizio

Want to improve your home audio setup? A soundbar is a convenient and affordable way to do just that. You don't have to worry about setting up multiple speakers or crossed wires. You get booming, immersive sound like you would from a home theater system in a compact package. It's the perfect option for apartment-dwellers or anyone who lives in a smaller space. And as it turns out, you can get one for under $200.

You'll get clear and crisp audio across various frequencies, from deep bass to bright treble. Most models come with Bluetooth connectivity for wireless music streaming and HDMI ARC compatibility for integration with your TV, too. Whether you're catching up on the latest movies, binge-watching TV shows, or listening to music, a soundbar under $200 is a fantastic investment for your home entertainment setup. Check out some of our favorite picks below.

The best soundbars under $200

Best soundbar under $200: Vizio V Series V51x-J6

Amazon

If you need a sturdy soundbar with some serious versatility, this model is where it's at. At its sub-$200 price, the Vizio V Series V51x-J6 is a great choice. It's incredibly immersive thanks to its satellite speakers, which give you a true surround sound effect. With a dedicated center channel, you get super clear dialogue, and the powerful subwoofer adds depth and richness for great, bassy action scenes.

The soundbar's customizable bass and treble adjustments make it even nicer to add to your home theater setup, since it lets you tailor audio to your preferences. Additionally, with Bluetooth connectivity and compatibility with voice assistant devices, this soundbar gives you wireless streaming and hands-free control. With all its features, great sound, and affordability, this soundbar should be at the top of your list.

Best smart soundbar under $200: Roku Streambar Pro 4K

Best Buy

This smart soundbar is not only affordable, but also clutch when it comes to streaming support. You can use it with Apple Home, Alexa and Google Home. Apple enthusiasts will appreciate the AirPlay support, while everyone else can take advantage of the Bluetooth connectivity, which functions as both a transmitter and receiver. The Bluetooth receiver even means you can hook up headphones to the remote for silent listening in case not everyone in the house wants to hear you catching up on your shows.

Plus, this soundbar supports 4K and HDR10 (though there is no Dolby Atmos option). While the soundbar's audio quality surpasses that of most built-in TV speakers, the lack of support for spatial audio formats like Dolby Atmos or DTS:X may mean this soundbar is one to skip - but you'll want to make sure you scoop it up if that doesn't mean anything to you. Because the Roku Streambar Pro is still an excellent choice of a combined streaming device and soundbar.

Best compact soundbar under $200: Yamaha SR-C20A

Amazon

The Yamaha SR-C20A soundbar is a compact, well-built solution for giving you great sound in small spaces. It doesn't have a large footprint itself, but despite its small size, it delivers a wide, pleasing sound experience that excels at serving up clear dialog and immersive audio when you watch movies and play games.

It has a wide variety of connectivity options and user-friendly features, which makes the SR-C20A easy to integrate into most setups. That includes an HDMI ARC port, two optical connections, a 3.5mm analog input, and Bluetooth Its bass output may not rival larger soundbars with separate subwoofers, but it still serves up some satisfying, booming bass. If you're looking to prioritize a compact form factor without compromising sound quality, the Yamaha SR-C20A is a solid choice.

Best Dolby Atmos soundbar under $200: Vizio M213ad-K8

Amazon

Soundbars with Dolby Atmos support rarely dip under the $200 price point, but this one does. While it may not come with separate surround sound speakers or a subwoofer, the M213ad-K8 uses built-in upward-firing speakers to bounce sound off the ceiling to give you more height. This in itself gives you a bit of an Atmos effect. Although a true Atmos surround setup with physical rear speakers might require a higher budget, the M213ad-K8 provides a cost-effective way to enjoy the benefits of this advanced audio format.

Beyond its Dolby Atmos capabilities, the Vizio M213ad-K8 has a range of features that make it a well-rounded soundbar. With a variety of input options, it's compatible with plenty of different setups. It may not support more advanced wireless streaming options like AirPlay, but it does have Bluetooth support so you can stream from your smartphone or tablet. And for less than $200, this is a convincingly great pick.

Best simple soundbar under $200: Creative Stage V2

Amazon

If you absolutely don't need any bells and whistles, the Creative Stage V2 is the soundbar for you. While it may not boast the premium build quality or superior sound performance of pricier alternatives, it can definitely outperform TV speakers, so you're one step up there already. One of its standout features is the included subwoofer, which dishes out some surprisingly powerful bass for a soundbar of this price.

Although the Creative Stage V2 may lack some of the advanced features found in more expensive soundbars, it still offers a solid set of basic functions. You can stream with Bluetooth, so it's easy to jam out with your favorite music. But it lacks other AirPlay and smart home integration. It still shines with its wired connectivity options. With HDMI ARC, USB, optical, and 3.5mm inputs, it can connect to plenty of devices, so it's compatible with most. And for just over $100, you're getting a crazy deal even though it doesn't stand up in every way to all the more expensive options.