The best Hanukkah menorahs you can buy online, including one that's pretty cool

Schoolhouse

We know, we know: Hanukkah doesn't start until Dec. 7. But finding a menorah you actually like, one that's in stock and ready to ship, can be a real challenge the closer we get to the Festival of Lights. So if you're without a cherished family heirloom, or just looking to spruce up a new space with an artfully designed menorah, the CBS Essentials team has found a bunch of beautiful menorahs waiting for you.

The word menorah means "lamp" in Hebrew. A hanukiah or chanukiah -- just like the holiday, there are multiple approved spellings -- is a menorah meant specifically for the celebration of Hanukkah. All of the included menorahs in our roundup hold nine candles and feature eight branches, as is customary for Hanukkah.

Via Maris Trace chanukiah

Via Maris

This is not your bubbe's chanukiah.

This steel chanukiah reinterprets a classic form through the use of industrial materials and process. It features nine removable candle cups for easy cleaning. Candle wax can be removed from the cups using a soft tool, such as a wooden chopstick.

Choose from six colors.

Why we like the Via Maris Trace chanukiah:

It's an elegant menorah option.

The cups are removable for easy cleaning.

It would make a great holiday gift for someone's first home.

Schoolhouse cast-iron menorah

Schoolhouse

If you're tired of setting tin foil under your menorah to catch the candle drippings, this cast-iron option might be a great choice. It features a seamlessly integrated tray to catch wax drippings while simultaneously serving as a repository for used matches.

Fun fact about this menorah -- it's included in the permanent collections of the Memorial Art Gallery, the National Museum of American Jewish History and the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

"So beautiful and made to last many lifetimes," a reviewer says. "This is our family's first menorah and it matches our style so well. Modern with a folk art feeling at the same time. Love that it has its own drip dish for wax as well so i don't have to worry about candles dripping on my mantle."

Why we like the Schoolhouse cast-iron menorah:

It features a tray to catch wax drippings.

The tray can also be used to hold matches.

It's a nationally recognized piece of art that you can bring into your home.

Tree of Life menorah

Michael Aram via Neiman Marcus

Prefer a more classic design? This Tree of Life menorah draws inspiration from timeless imagery found in traditional storytelling. The Tree of Life holds deep significance in Jewish culture, often symbolizing the Torah.

Each piece is hand-sculpted by artist Michael Aram. This menorah is made with gold metal.

Why we like the Tree of Life menorah:

It's designed with significant imagery in mind.

It's made with eye-catching gold metal.

Each piece is handmade, so no two items are exactly alike.

Pretti.Cool menorah

Pretti.Cool via West Elm

This modern-looking menorah was created by the Texas-based artist collective Pretti.Cool. It's made with a lightweight concrete blend, and hand-cast from custom-made rubber molds.

It's available in three colors.

Why we like this Pretti.Cool menorah:

It's a unique take on a menorah design.

It's made with concrete, so it will stand up well in storage.

You can choose from three fun colors.

Frontgate Classic Hanukkah menorah



Frontgate

This 100% iron menorah will bring a warm glow to your window, kitchen counter, dining room table or wherever you choose to set it.

It's on sale right now for $119 (regularly $149).

Why we like this Frontgate Classic Hanukkah menorah:

It's hard to beat the original menorah design. It's a classic!

This menorah is a whopping 13.5 inches tall, so everyone will be able to bask in the candles' glow.

Via Maris glass chanukiah

Via Maris

If you prefer burning oil to candle wax, you need to check out this glass chanukiah from Via Maris. Made from temperature-resistant borosilicate glass, this chanukiah is designed to glow when lit. Glass spheres support each candle cup, adding dimension to this minimalist design.

Choose from three colorways.

We've even found a 4.6-star-rated pack of pre-filled menorah oil cup candles to use with your new glass chanukiah.

Why we like the Via Maris glass chanukiah:

It's a great option for people who prefer burning oils to wax.

It's made with temperature-resistant glass, so don't worry about heat shattering any of the cups.

It's available in three stunning colorways.

