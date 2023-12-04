This Christmas Lego polar bear is the perfect stocking stuffer -- and it's 68% off at Walmart today

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Whether you're looking for the perfect stocking stuffer or a fun activity to keep the kids busy during winter break, you can't go wrong with this adorable winter Lego set. It offers plenty of festive fun and the set is so cute that your family or the recipient can proudly display the completed set as part of their Christmas holiday decor.

The best part is that the CBS Essentials team found a great deal on the set. It's currently on sale for just $10 right now at Walmart. That's a savings of 68% off the list price.

Keep reading to find out how to scoop up this adorable Lego building kit deal before it sells out.

Lego wintertime polar bears building kit: $10 (68% off)

The festive 312-piece Lego set includes two adorable polar bears and a Christmas tree to build. Reviewers report that it makes a fun activity to do with children, and doubles as a holiday decoration.

"My daughter had so much fun building the polar bears," said one Walmart customer. "It even looks cute with our Christmas decorations!"

"This is the perfect pre-holiday gift that will get your little ones excited about the season and add to your holiday decor," said another buyer. "You can never go wrong with (a) Lego Set."

The set is recommended for ages 9 and up. Get it on sale now for $10 (regularly $31) at Walmart.

