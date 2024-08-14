Best folding smartphones in 2024: Samsung, Google and more

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Folding screens on laptops, tablets and smartphones are popular for good reason. They fold for easy transport, and then pop open to showcase beautiful touchscreens with more screen real estate than what you get with a traditional device. You get faster access to more information, and easier ways to use a phone. And for convenience, a few of the latest folding smartphones offer three displays -- one that's accessible when the phone is folded, and two inside screens that unfold to create a larger display space.

Even better: Many of these phones now use Google AI. And that means all kind of cool new features. Translate content between languages in real time, automatically screen incoming calls, edit photos in a snap, compose documents even faster, and more. We're particularly impressed with the exclusive AI-driven features offered by the new Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

Best folding smartphone for everyone: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6



Jason R. Rich

Front display: 3.4" | Main display: 6.7" | Display type: Dynamic AMOLED 2x (main), Super AMOLED (front) | Display resolution: 2,640 x 1,080 pixels (main), 720 x 748 pixels (front) | Display brightness: Up to 2,600 nits (main), 1,600 nits (front) | Refresh Rate: Up to 120Hz (main), 60Hz (front) | Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy (octa-core) | CPU speed: Up to 3.39 GHz | Storage options: 256GB or 512GB (with 12GB of RAM) | Housing material: Enhanced Armor Aluminum, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 | Dimensions (open): 6.5 x 2.83 x 0.27 inches | Dimensions (folded): 3.35 x 2.83 x 0.59 inches | Weight: 6.6 ounces | Front camera: 10MP | Rear camera system: 50MP (wide), 12MP (ultra-wide) | Rear camera zoom: 2x optical, 10x digital | Operating system: Android | Port: USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C | Waterproof rating: IP48 | Battery capacity: 4,000 mAh

Enhanced durability, improved displays, a better camera system and AI baked right in -- these are some of the key upgrades offered by the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6. Compared to previous models, it's thinner, lighter and offers a 4,000mAh capacity battery (so you can expect all-day battery life).

The new Galaxy AI features include live translations between languages. You can also chat with the AI to compose text and handle a wide range of other tasks. The phone can summarize large, text-based documents or record a conversation, class, meeting or phone call, and have the AI transcribe and summarize it almost instantly.

The main, rear-facing, wide camera built into the phone now offers 50MP resolution and uses the AI-powered ProVisual Engine to automatically enhance your photos and videos. This is complemented by a 12MP ultra-wide camera. And when it comes to editing your photos and video, Photo Assist with Galaxy AI makes that easier than ever.

The AMOLED cover display measures 3.4 inches, has a maximum brightness of 1,600 nits, a 60Hz refresh rate and offers 720 by 748 pixel resolution. When unfolded, the main Dynamic AMOLED 2x display provides 6.7 inches of on-screen real estate, with a 2,640 x 1,080 pixel resolution, a maximum brightness of 2,600 nits and a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. The phone weighs a mere 6.6 ounces. It measures just 3.35 by 2.83 by 0.59 inches when folded, so it easily fits in a pocket.

The phone runs using the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform for Galaxy processor which has a processing speed up to 3.4GHz, so it's the fastest folding Samsung phone yet. The phone is IP48 rated for water resistance. And since AI is evolving so quickly, Samsung has pledged to support the phone with new OS and security updates for seven years. The phone is available in six casing colors.

Be sure to check out our in-depth review of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6 to learn more about this bestselling Android smartphone.

Best quick-charge folding smartphone: Motorola Razr 2024



Motorola

Front display: 3.6" | Main display: 6.9" | Display type: FHD+ pOLED (main), pOLED (front) | Display resolution: 2,640 x 1,080 pixels (main), 1,056 x 1,066 pixels (front) | Display brightness: Up to 3,000 nits (main), 1,700 nits (front) | Refresh Rate: Up to 120Hz (main), 90Hz (front) | Processor: 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7300X | Storage options: 256GB (with 8GB of RAM) | Housing material: High strength aluminum frame, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus | Dimensions (open): 2.91 x 6.74 x 0.29 inches | Dimensions (folded): 2.91 x 3.47 x 0.61 inches | Weight: 6.63 ounces | Front camera: 32MP (main), 8MP (ultra-wide) | Rear camera system: 50MP (wide), 13MP (ultra-wide/macro) | Operating system: Android 14 | Port: USB 2.0 Type-C | Waterproof rating: IPX8 | Battery capacity: 4,200 mAh

The new Motorola Razr 2024 may look similar to the Samsung Galaxy X Flip6, but it's several hundred dollars cheaper. Still, it's just as useful as Samsung's folding phone. This phone also integrates Google Gemini AI, just like the Samsung phones, so the operating system and many of the preinstalled apps allow you to create and engage with your content in entirely new ways.

The outside 3.6-inch display gives you full access to many apps and phone features, so you can get plenty done without even unfolding it. Plus, when it's folded, the phone easily slips into a pocket. When unfolded, you get a 6.9-inch pOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It offers plenty of on-screen real estate to run your favorite apps, play games, surf the web and much more.

For sound, the phone has dual stereo speakers that support Dolby Atmos with spatial audio, so everything sounds great, even without headphones or earbuds. The latest Razr is also equipped with a three-microphone array. Choose between orange, beach sand or koala grey for your phone's color. It comes unlocked, so it'll work with any carrier. For wireless connectivity, the Razr supports Bluetooth 5.4 and Wi-Fi 6E. While the phone comes with a USB Type-C cable, it does not include a charger.

Best folding smartphone for Samsung die-hards: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6

Samsung

Front display: 6.3" | Main display: 7.6" | Display type: Dynamic AMOLED 2x Infinity Flex (main), Dynamic AMOLED 2x Infinity-O (front) | Display resolution: 2,160 x 1,856 pixels (main), 986 x 2,376 pixels (front) | Display brightness: Up to 2,600 nits (main and front) | Refresh Rate: Up to 120Hz (main and front) | Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy | CPU speed: Up to 3.39 GHz | Storage options: 256GB, 512GB or 1TB | RAM: 12GB | Housing material: Enhanced Armor Aluminum, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 | Dimensions (open): 6.04 x 5.22 x 0.22 inches | Dimensions (folded): 6.04 x 2.68 x 0.48 inches | Weight: 8.43 ounces | Front camera: 10MP (main), 4MP (under display) | Rear camera system: 50MP (wide), 12MP (ultra-wide), 10MP (telephoto) | Rear camera zoom: 3x optical, 30x digital | Operating system: Android | Port: USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C | Waterproof rating: IP48 | Battery capacity: 4,400 mAh (up to 77 hours) | S Pen stylus: Sold separately ($55)

For a power user who wants a larger display and more capabilities than a typical smartphone, but doesn't want to carry around a more cumbersome tablet, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is the ideal hybrid. And this latest model is thinner and lighter than ever.

When unfolded, your phone gives you access to a 7.6-inch touchscreen display that's fully compatible with the included S Pen stylus. This means you can handwrite, draw or annotate on the screen. It's the addition of Google AI, however, that's the biggest improvement over last year's Galaxy Z Fold 5.

The phone weighs 8.43 ounces and is a mere 0.22 inches thick when unfolded. The Galaxy Fold 6 comes in your choice of five casing colors and has a battery life that'll last up to 77 hours. And since it's powered using the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy processor, you can expect 18% faster CPU performance, 19% faster GPU performance and enhanced on-device AI performance compared to the Galaxy Z Fold 5. Choose between 256GB, 512GB or 1TB of internal storage.

To learn more about this folding smartphone designed for power users, check out our in-depth review.

Best folding phone for photography and videography: OnePlus Open

OnePlus

Outside Display Size: 6.31-inch, 2K AMOLED touchscreen | Inside Display Size: 2x 7.82-inch 2K AMOLED touchscreen | Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 with an Adreno 740 GPU | RAM: 16GB | Storage: 512GB | Battery: 4,805mAh | Dimensions: 6.04 x 2.89 x 0.47 inches (closed), 6.04 x 5.63 x 0.23 inches (open) | Weight: 8.43 ounces | Charging Options: Wired | Stylus: No | Front Cameras: 20MP and 32MP | Rear Cameras: 49MP (main), 64MP (telephoto), 48MP (ultra-wide) | Operating System: OxygenOS 13.0 (based on Android 13)

The Open is OnePlus's first folding smartphone. There's a lot to like about this phone, starting with its two interior 7.82-inch, 2K resolution AMOLED touchscreen displays that offer a 120Hz refresh rate and maximum brightness of 2,800 nits. These screens can work independently when multitasking, or can be used together to enjoy a single, much larger screen when working with a single app.

On the outside front cover of the phone, you'll find a 6.31-inch, 2K resolution AMOLED touchscreen display. The Open runs using the OxygenOS 13.0 operating system, which is based heavily on Android 13. All Android apps from the Google Play Store are compatible. The phone's processor is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 with an Adreno 740 GPU. The Open comes configured with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. Thanks to its fast charging capabilities, it can go from 0% to 100% battery charge in just 43 minutes.

The camera setup on the back of the phone was co-designed by Hasselblad. The main, 49MP rear-facing camera has an 85-degree field of view and uses a Sony LYT-T808 pixel stacked sensor. The rear telephoto lens offers 64MP resolution with a 3x optical zoom, 6x in-sensor zoom and digital zoom capabilities up to 120x. The Open's third rear-facing camera offers an 48MP ultra-wide lens with a 114-degree field of view. All of the cameras utilize autofocus and electronic image stabilization.

Using the rear camera setup to shoot video, you can capture 4K Dolby Vision HDR video at 30fps or regular 4K video at 30fps or 60fps. The main front-facing camera offers 20MP resolution and a 91-degree field of view, with a secondary front-facing camera that offers 32MP resolution with an 85.5-degree field of view.

As you'd expect, the Open includes a variety of integrated sensors, as well as a single USB 3.1 Type-C port. The speaker system supports Dolby Atmos, while the microphones offer noise cancellation. When streaming video content, for example, the Open supports HDR10 and HDR10+, as well as Dolby Vision. Combine this with the display's 120Hz refresh rate and video content looks crisp and smooth when streaming movies, TV shows or your own content.

Best premium folding smartphone: Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold

Google

Display size: 6.3 inches (cover), 8 inches (internal) | Display type: Actua touchscreen OLED (cover), Super Actua Flex OLED touchscreen (internal) | Display resolution: 1,080 x 2,224 pixels (cover), 2,076 x 2,152 (internal) | Display brightness: Up to 2,700 nits (cover), 2,700 nits (internal) | Processor: Google Tensor G4, Titan M2 security co-processor | Available colors: Porcelain, obsidian | Dimensions: 6.1 x 3 x 0.5 inches (folded), 6.1 x 5.9 x 0.2 inches (unfolded) | Weight: 9.1 ounces | Battery life: Up to 24 hours | Storage options: 256GB, 512GB | Rear cameras: 48MP (wide), 10.5MP (ultra-wide), 10.8MP (telephoto) | Front camera: 10MP | Operating system: Android 14 | Port: USB Type-C 3.2 | Wireless connectivity: Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3

Going head-to-head with the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold starts off almost exactly the same size as the Google Pixel 9 Pro when it's folded. This means it fits comfortably in your pocket. You can use it just like a traditional smartphone by keeping the phone closed and using just the 6.3-inch Actua OLED cover touchscreen.

When you unfold the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, you get access to a stunning 8-inch Super Actua Flex OLED touchscreen. It can show one app across the entire screen; run two apps side-by-side; or even take advantage of the phone's new multi-view feature. This is the phone you want if you need extra on-screen real estate and the ability to multitask with ease -- without having to carry a separate tablet.

The new Gemini Assistant has replaced Google Assistant and uses advanced AI to provide many new ways to use the phone. It can share information across a wide range of apps and services, answer your questions, help you brainstorm new ideas, assist you in composing text and so much more.

The Pixel 9 Pro Fold is a must-have smartphone for Android power users, and it offers a slew of features the other Pixel 9 phones don't offer, particularly when it comes to watching videos, shooting and editing photos or video, and multitasking. The phone comes in your choice of porcelain or obsidian colors. And you can choose between 256 gigs ($1,799) or 512 gigs ($1,919) of storage.

The Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold is available right now for pre-order. Shipments begin September 4.

For more help choosing a new smartphone, we've got you covered with our comprehensive coverage of the best cell phones of 2024, the best smartphones with AI, the best Android phones for 2024, and the best smartphones under $500. In fact, all of our smartphone coverage is continuously being updated as new models and operating system updates are released.