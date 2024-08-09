The 5 best blue light glasses for computer use, including prescription options

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Warby Parker

You've probably heard about blue light-filtering glasses for computer users. Or maybe your eye doctor turned you on to blue light filter coatings for your prescription eyewear. Wearing blue light glasses could provide some of the protection you need against potentially harmful blue and ultraviolet light. That kind of light can cause dry eye, headaches, disruptions in sleep patterns and eye strain.

If you'd like to give blue light glasses a try, here are some of the best places get a pair.

Pro Tip: Even if you don't wear prescription glasses, you can easily get your hands on non-prescription computer glasses or blue light protection glasses to wear only when you're in front of a screen. For prescription eyeglass wearers, adding a blue light filter coating to lenses when ordering new glasses is easy and tends to cost no more than $50.

What are the best blue light glasses?

Our in-house computer experts have been testing various prescription and non-prescription blue light filtering glasses, as well as doing extensive research about their benefits. Here are our top picks for eyewear that offers blue light and ultraviolet light protection.

Best prescription blue light glasses: Warby Parker



Warby Parker

When it comes to blue light filtering, it's all about the lenses and lens coating. That said, Warby Parker offer hundreds of high-quality frame options that are designed in-house and cost less than $100. All are available with or without prescription lenses -- and you can add a blue light-blocking coating to any lenses for an extra $50.

We're huge fans of Warby Parker because it's a one-stop shop for all of your prescription and non-prescription eyewear. Most frames, which include single-vision prescription lenses, start at just $95. Progressive lenses start at $295.

The company sells only its own frames (and there are many to choose from) and the website offers an easy virtual try-on feature. There's also a home try-on option that allows you to select up to five frames and have them shipped to your home for free. Choose the frames you want, order your prescription glasses and return the samples in a pre-paid box.

You also get a wide range of lens options, so you can pick only the filters and coatings you need -- whether it's a blue light filter, anti-fatigue filter, or light responsive lenses that darken in the sun. An anti-reflective and scratch-resistant coating are automatically included for free. The company uses polycarbonate lenses, but these can be upgraded to 1.67 high-index lenses for an additional fee.

Once you choose your frame style, color and size, the next step involves customizing your lenses. If applicable, you'll be asked to either upload a copy of your prescription or provide contact information for your optometrist.

Warby Parker accepts virtually all vision insurance and HSA/FSA payments. If you order two pairs of glasses at the same time (one of which can be prescription sunglasses), you get an automatic 15% discount. And for every pair of prescription eyewear purchased, Warby Parker donates a pair to someone in need.

Best budget prescription blue light glasses: Zenni Optical



Zenni Optical

Zenni Optical is known for ultra inexpensive, but decent quality, prescription eyewear. The company has hundreds of its own frames, available in a wide range of colors, sizes and styles.

Or course, you can fully customize your prescription lenses for any of the company's frames. This includes traditional (clear) lenses, sunglass lenses and lenses that darken when exposed to sunlight. All offer a virtual try-on feature, so you can see how they'll look on your face before placing your order.

You can choose from four versions of the company's patented Blokz lens filter. It filters blue light and UV rays. The added cost depends on the lens material, but the Blokz lens coating can be added to non-prescription, single vision, bi-focal or progressive lenses, as well as tinted, sunglass and photochromic lenses.

If you're a gamer, Zenni Optical recently launched its Optiflex line, which can be ordered with non-prescription or prescription lenses. They're designed to be comfortably worn under your gaming headset, without creating unwanted pressure points on your face or around your eyes.

These Optiflex frames are fashion-friendly, flexible, durable, lightweight and can be custom fitted with any type of lenses -- with the company's Blokz blue light filter coating added. In fact, the Blokz + Tint version of the filter lens coating adds a touch of color to the lenses and filters 26 times more blue light than standard lenses. Best of all, the Optiflex frames with single vision lenses start at just $26.

Best blue light glasses for gamers: Gunner gaming and computer glasses (non-prescription)



Amazon

For gamers who do not wear prescription eyeglasses, but want blue and ultra-violent light protection for spending countless hours in front of a TV or monitor, the unisex Gunner gaming and computer glasses are a low cost solution -- priced at just $49 on Amazon.

These glasses feature a plastic frame with patented lenses that block between 65 and 98 percent of blue light. They're designed to protect your vision, plus reduce eye strain and headaches while viewing tablets, computers, TV, a gaming monitor and your smartphone.

Choose between five frame styles. These are not the highest quality frames we've come across, but they definitely provide the blue light-filtering eye protection that all gamers, of all ages, can benefit from.

Best blue light filtering glasses with designer frames: GlassesUSA



GlassesUSA

GlassesUSA is one of our favorite places to shop for prescription eyewear with deeply discounted designer frames. You can choose from a vast selection of frames from Ray-Ban, Oakley, Parada, Coach, Versace, Gucci, Michael Cores and many more. Most frames come in multiple colors and sizess. Each offers a virtual try-on feature, so you can easily find frames that look great on your face and that fit you perfectly.

GlassesUSA allows you to select custom-fitted prescription or non-prescription lenses, either of which can have a blue light filter added for as little as $18. Of course, how much you'll pay for your prescription lenses will depend on the material, options and the type of prescription lenses you require (single vision, bi-focals, progressives or reading glasses).

At any given time, you'll discover huge discounts on frames, lenses and complete eyeglass or sunglass packages. In fact, you're guaranteed to find various sales and promotions, whether it's a BOGO deal, a 50% off frames sale, a discount up to $150 off when you buy progressive lenses, or up to 50% off prescription lenses and upgrades. Plus, GlassesUSA offers discounts to first responders, nurses, teachers, medical providers, military members, hospital workers, senior citizens, government employees and students.

Even without a sale, you'll find single-vision prescription glasses costing as little as $38 (for the frames and lenses). Of course, the price increases if you opt for bi-focals, progressive lenses, or choose a premium lens material. Lens options, like blue light protection and a photochromic feature (which means the lenses automatically darken when exposed to sunlight) also cost extra.

All glasses come with a 14-day money-back guarantee, as well as a one-year warranty.

Best premium blue light prescription eyewear: Vint & York

Vint & York

One benefit to shopping for prescription eyewear from Vint & York is that the company makes its own designer-quality frames -- many with colors and styles you can't find elsewhere. It also uses lenses crafted by expert technicians in a cutting-edge lab. This small, female-owned business prides itself on offering meticulously handcrafted eyewear manufactured with premium materials.

For an additional $50, a blue light-blocking coating can be added. We love that the company offers hundreds of men's and women's frame options, including some that offer a retro or vintage style. The company's Luxury collection offers more premium and unusual styles, while the Artista collection features frames with bold colors and attention-grabbing shapes.

Vint & York also offers a beautiful selection of classic styles for people with more traditional taste, but also gives you the option to try something from its exclusive Nerdy (Geek Chic) or Hipster collection. Once you select the perfect frames, you can customize your lens with a wide range of options, starting with single vision, readers, bi-focals or progressive lenses.

Next, choose between a polycarbonate, high index, super high index, Trivex or CR39 lens material and add your choice of coatings (like blue light filtering, photochromic, a colored tint, or gradient colored tint) that allow you to make your glasses truly your own.

While Vint & York allows you to shop online, you can expect personalized attention and customer service via live chat, email or phone whenever it's needed. Most custom-made, prescription eyewear ships within three to seven business days.

For more help finding and buying prescription eyewear, be sure to check out our coverage of the six best places to buy prescription glasses online in 2024, the best prescription sunglasses for 2024, the best places to buy cheap prescription sunglasses online, the best back-to-school deals on prescription glasses from GlassesUSA and the best places to buy cheap prescription glasses online.