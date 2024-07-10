All-Clad's mega-popular stainless steel frying pan is 23% off ahead of Prime Day

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Amazon

If you're looking to level up your cooking in 2024, now is the perfect time to invest in this chef-worthy stainless steel frying pan from All-Clad, now on sale ahead of Prime Day 2024. All-Clad is renowned for its stainless steel cookware, highly rated by home cooks and used by professional chefs like David Chang and Alison Roman.

Right now, one of the brand's most popular pieces of stainless steel cookware, the 12-inch skillet, is 23% off on Amazon ahead of Prime Day, saving you $30.

All-Clad D3 stainless three-ply cookware, fry pan with lid, 12-inch: Save 23%

Sur La Table

The All-Clad D3 stainless steel frying pan is lighter compared with cast iron skillets and can handle high-heat cooking, unlike nonstick pans (you can put this in the oven up to 600 degrees). Its aluminum core allows the pan to heat quickly, hold heat well and distribute it evenly. And at 12 inches in diameter, you have plenty of room to saute veggies for a stir fry or get a nice sear on a few pieces of salmon. We really like that this works with induction cooktops and that the skillet comes with a lid, which makes stove-to-oven cooking both safe and easy (glass lids can't handle high oven temperatures either).

The pan's beautiful exterior material, stainless steel, is durable enough that when taken care of properly, it can last years. You can take care of it by allowing it to cool completely before washing, cleaning it by hand and making sure to not use abrasive sponges, such as steel wool or steel scouring pads.

The All-Clad D3 stainless steel frying pan has a 4.8-star rating on Amazon. One reviewer wrote: "Had this pan for 2-plus years. I use it almost every day and it's still perfect. Just a bit of monthly maintenance and it'll last forever. Definitely worth the money."

Another verified customer said, "I recently got rid of all my Teflon-type cookware and am replacing [it] with All-Clad D3. I absolutely love this cookware and once you learn how to properly cook on it (heat the pan sufficiently first before adding oil or food--check out the vids on YouTube), it's wonderful to cook on. The food even tastes better, more crispy. And it's freakin' beautiful."

Thinking about becoming a Prime member? We've got all your Prime Day 2024 answers covered — plus early Amazon deals you can snag right now on home, fitness gear, tech and more.