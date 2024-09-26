This week on "Sunday Morning" (September 29)

The Emmy Award-winning "CBS News Sunday Morning" is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. "Sunday Morning" also streams on the CBS News app beginning at 11:00 a.m. ET. (Download it here.)

COVER STORY: Brush with fame: The public's one-sided bond with celebrities

Parasocial relationships are those that are one-sided – like the fascination and devotion that fans hold for their favorite celebrities. Correspondent Susan Spencer talks with journalist Jancee Dunn about her experience interviewing her hero, rock star Stevie Nicks; and with experts about how that intense fan-celebrity relationship speaks to the human condition.

ALMANAC: September 29

"Sunday Morning" looks back at historical events on this date.

Collector Doug Redenius shows correspondent Lee Cowan the customized Lotus Sprit S1 from "The Spy Who Loved Me." With James Bond behind the wheel, it became an amphibious car. CBS News

AUTOMOTIVE: James Bond's wheels: Collecting the coolest

Doug Redenius' lifelong fascination with James Bond movies has led him to collect and restore dozens of vehicles used by the British secret agent and the bad guys he pursued, from tripped-out sportscars, submersibles and motorcycles, to planes, helicopters and paragliders. Correspondent Lee Cowan takes a spin through spy movie history, visiting with 007's vehicles, many of which are currently on display at the Griffin Museum of Science and Industry in Chicago.

BOOKS: Malcolm Gladwell's life has changed; he has not

Bestselling author Malcolm Gladwell's latest, "Revenge of the Tipping Point," builds on a familiar idea from his books: You may think you know how the world works, but you're wrong! The provocative Gladwell talks with correspondent David Pogue about why he's refused to change his approach, his work ethic, or his contrarianism.

EDUCATION: In Finland, teaching students to spot disinformation and fake news

Being able to identify hoaxes, avoid scams, and debunk propaganda is a civic skill required in today's information society. That's why the curriculum of students in Finland includes media literacy lessons, aimed at safeguarding a precious resource: the truth. Correspondent Chris Livesay reports.



PASSAGE: In memoriam

"Sunday Morning" remembers some of the notable figures who left us this week.

Cookbook author and TV host Ina Garten. CBS News

FOOD: Ina Garten on her memoir, and a life of reinvention

Ina Garten was working an economic policy job at the White House when, at age 30, she changed direction, buying a small specialty food store called the Barefoot Contessa in West Hampton Beach, New York. It started her on a career as an entrepreneur, cookbook author and culinary TV host. Garten, whose new memoir is "Be Ready When the Luck Happens," talks with correspondent Rita Braver about her painful childhood; her marriage; and what she thinks about the prospect of retiring.

COMMENTARY: Jimmy Carter's 100th birthday

MUSIC: Coldplay on tour: "We're having such a great time"

Twenty-five years after their first hit record, Coldplay's current world tour, which Billboard calls "the biggest rock tour of all time," has earned more than a billion dollars and sold more than 10 million tickets. During a stop in Dublin, correspondent Anthony Mason catches up with Chris Martin, Will Champion, Guy Berryman and Jonny Buckland to talk about "Moon Music" (the band's tenth studio album), the songwriting process, and their future playing together.

To hear "We Pray" by Coldplay, Elyanna, Little Simz, Burna Boy, Tini and Elyanna (from the album "Moon Music"), click on the video player below:

TV: "Chimp Crazy"

Luke Burbank reports.

To watch a trailer for "Chimp Crazy" click on the video player below:

POLITICS: The vice presidential debate

CBS News chief election & campaign correspondent Robert Costa previews this week's debate between Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and Ohio Senator JD Vance.



"HERE COMES THE SUN": Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, plus sand labyrinths (Video)

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sit down with Jane Pauley to discuss their foundation's new initiative, The Parents' Network, to support parents whose children have taken their own lives due to online bullying. Then, Conor Knighton visits Bandon, Oregon, to meet artist Denny Dyke and to learn about his sand labyrinths.

