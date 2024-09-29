Terror expert: Leadership of Hezbollah has been "decapitated" Friday's airstrike by the Israeli military that killed Hassan Nasrallah, overall leader of the Iran-backed group Hezbollah, in Beirut, Lebanon, along with the recent explosions of pagers and walkie-talkies carried by Hezbollah members, have now eliminated virtually all of the terrorist group's senior commanders. CBS News national security correspondent David Martin talks with CBS News contributors Andrew Boyd (former head of counter-terrorism operations at the CIA) and Michael Morrell (former acting CIA director) about what these latest developments mean for Israel, and for Iran.