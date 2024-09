Ina Garten: Recipe for success Ina Garten was working an economic policy job at the White House when, at age 30, she changed direction, buying a small specialty food store called the Barefoot Contessa in West Hampton Beach, New York. It started her on a career as an entrepreneur, cookbook author and culinary TV host. Garten, whose new memoir is "Be Ready When the Luck Happens," talks with correspondent Rita Braver about her painful childhood; her marriage; and what she thinks about the prospect of retiring.