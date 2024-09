Remembering "Downton Abbey" actress Maggie Smith Dame Maggie Smith, whose luminous stage and screen career included two Oscars and a Tony Award, died on Friday, September 27, 2024, at age 89. Correspondent Martha Teichner has a remembrance of the actress whose most famous role came late in life – as the prickly, imperious Lady Violet Crawley in the TV series "Downton Abbey."