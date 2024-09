James Bond's wheels: Collecting the coolest Doug Redenius' lifelong fascination with James Bond movies has led him to collect and restore dozens of vehicles used by the British secret agent and the bad guys he pursued, from tripped-out sportscars, submersibles and motorcycles, to planes, helicopters and paragliders. Correspondent Lee Cowan takes a spin through spy movie history, visiting with 007's vehicles, many of which are currently on display at the Griffin Museum of Science and Industry in Chicago.