9/29: Sunday Morning Hosted by Jane Pauley. In our cover story, Susan Spencer examines the psychology behind fans and their relationships with their favorite celebrities. Plus: Anthony Mason visits with the band Coldplay; Rita Braver profiles cookbook author and “Barefoot Contessa” TV host Ina Garten; David Pogue talks with Malcolm Gladwell about his latest book, “Revenge of the Tipping Point”; Lee Cowan checks out an exhibit of vehicles featured in James Bond movies; Chris Livesay reports on how Finnish students are taught classes in recognizing fake news and disinformation; Robert Costa previews Tuesday’s vice presidential debate; and Martha Teichner has a remembrance of “Downton Abbey” actress Dame Maggie Smith.