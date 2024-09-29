President Joe Biden on Jimmy Carter's 100th birthday

On Tuesday, former President Jimmy Carter turns 100 years old. Among those wishing him well is a man who understands the trials of life in the Oval Office, our current President, Joe Biden:

Mr. President, on behalf of the entire Biden family, and the American people, Happy 100th Birthday!

Mr. President, you've always been a moral force for our nation and the world. I recognized that as a young senator. That's why I supported you so early. You're a voice of courage, conviction, compassion, and most of all, a beloved friend of Jill and me and our family.

We know this is the first birthday without Rosalynn. It's bittersweet, but we also know she's always with you. She's in your heart; she'll never go away. She may be gone, but she's always going to be with you. She's always there, and I know you know that.

Your hopeful vision of our country, your commitment to a better world, and your unwavering belief in the power of human goodness continues to be a guiding light for all of us.

You know, you're one of the most influential statesmen in our history. Even after you left office, the moral clarity you showed throughout your career showed through again in your commitment through the Carter Center and Habitat for Humanity – resolving conflicts, advancing democracy, preventing disease, and so much more. It's transforming the lives of people not only at home but around the world.

Put simply, Mr. President, I admire you so darn much.

Jill and I send to you and your incredible family our love. May God continue to bless you, Mr. President. You've been a good friend.





