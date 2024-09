Here Comes the Sun: Zoë Kravitz and more Actor, producer and director Zoë Kravitz sits down with Michelle Miller to discuss her directorial debut with the film "Blink Twice." Then, Martha Teichner meets Philippe Petit, the French high-wire artist who walked across a high wire strung between the Twin Towers 50 years ago. "Here Comes the Sun" is a closer look at some of the people, places and things we bring you every week on "CBS Sunday Morning."