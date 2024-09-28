From the archives: Maggie Smith Dame Maggie Smith, whose luminous career included two Academy Awards and a Tony, died on Friday, September 27, 2024, at age 89. In this "Sunday Morning" profile that aired January 20, 2002, correspondent Eugenia Zukerman talked with Smith about her roles, which ranged from Shakespeare's Desdemona to Harry Potter's Professor Minerva McGonagall; and about her grandmother's advice that she never appear on the stage. Zukerman also talked with "Gosford Park" director Robert Altman and producer Bob Balaban about the actress' on-screen magic.