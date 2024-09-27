Recipe: Ina Garten's Fresh Whiskey Sours

In her #1 New York Times bestseller "Barefoot Contessa at Home," author Ina Garten writes, "I believe in keeping cocktails simple." She demonstrates that with her recipe for Fresh Whiskey Sours.

A Fresh Whiskey Sour, prepared by Ina Garten. CBS News

Ina Garten's Fresh Whiskey Sours

Make 4 Cocktails

Ingredients:

3/4 cup Jack Daniel's Tennessee Whiskey

1/2 cup freshly squeezed lemon juice (3 lemons)

1/2 cup freshly squeezed lime juice (4 limes)

2/3 cup sugar syrup

Maraschino cherries

Instructions:

Combine the whiskey, lemon juice, lime juice, and syrup. Fill a cocktail shaker halfway with ice, and fill two-thirds full with the cocktail mixture. Shake for 30 seconds and pour into martini glasses. Add a maraschino cherry and serve ice cold.

From "Barefoot Contessa at Home" by Ina Garten. Copyright 2006. Published by Clarkson Potter. All Rights Reserved.

Clarkson Potter/Ten Speed

For more info: