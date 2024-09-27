Recipe: Ina Garten's Fresh Whiskey Sours
In her #1 New York Times bestseller "Barefoot Contessa at Home," author Ina Garten writes, "I believe in keeping cocktails simple." She demonstrates that with her recipe for Fresh Whiskey Sours.
Ina Garten's Fresh Whiskey Sours
Make 4 Cocktails
Ingredients:
3/4 cup Jack Daniel's Tennessee Whiskey
1/2 cup freshly squeezed lemon juice (3 lemons)
1/2 cup freshly squeezed lime juice (4 limes)
2/3 cup sugar syrup
Maraschino cherries
Instructions:
Combine the whiskey, lemon juice, lime juice, and syrup. Fill a cocktail shaker halfway with ice, and fill two-thirds full with the cocktail mixture. Shake for 30 seconds and pour into martini glasses. Add a maraschino cherry and serve ice cold.
From "Barefoot Contessa at Home" by Ina Garten. Copyright 2006. Published by Clarkson Potter. All Rights Reserved.
For more info:
- "Barefoot Contessa at Home: Everyday Recipes You'll Make Over and Over Again" by Ina Garten (Clarkson Potter/Ten Speed), in Hardcover and eBook formats, available via Amazon, Barnes & Noble and Bookshop.org
- Ina Garten: Barefoot Contessa (Official site)