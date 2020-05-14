This week on "Sunday Morning" (May 17)

Lee Cown.mp4 Join us #SundayMorning after the show! ☀️ Lee Cowan will be giving a Facebook Live chat at 11AM EST this Sunday. Lee will be discussing his story on living in isolation. Post a question in the comment section. Be sure to visit our Facebook page right here! Posted by CBS Sunday Morning on Thursday, May 14, 2020

Our correspondent will answer viewer questions on the CBS Sunday Morning Facebook page after our broadcast Sunday, May 17 beginning at 11 a.m. ET.

Host: Jane Pauley



OPENING: "Abblasen"



COVER STORY: The stuff of dreams

From tidal waves consuming New York City to toilet paper nightmares, reports of apocalyptic, frightening or just plain bizarre pandemic-driven dreams are everywhere. Correspondent Susan Spencer talks about anxiety-fueled dreams with Harvard psychologist Deirdre Barrett, who has collected thousands of pandemic dreams and nightmares as part of a study of our sleep-state responses to coronavirus; Mississippi State University professor Michael Nadorff; and poet Jackie Wang and artist Sandra Haynes, whose dreams have provided metaphorical stories of fear and triumph.

EDUCATION: Class of 2020: A graduation season like no other

Rituals matter, and the time-honored rituals of a high school or college graduation have been taken away from seniors and their families because of the 2020 pandemic. Correspondent Rita Braver talks with students and educators about how this generation is responding to a defining societal event.

Jacopo Mastrangelo performs above the Piazza Navona in Rome. Facebook





POSTCARD FROM ITALY: Balconies: The new performance space

Quarantine has popularized a new venue for musicians and singers. Seth Doane reports how, in Italy, musical artists lacking a stage are making their balconies and terraces a platform for bringing communities together.

Singer-songwriter Graham Nash, whose sold-out world tour was cancelled because of the coronavirus outbreak. CBS News





MUSIC: Graham Nash

Anthony Mason interviews the singer-songwriter, whose sold-old tour was cancelled due to coronavirus.

PREVIEW: Graham Nash has created half an album of new song demos while in social isolation

CORONAVIRUS: Living in isolation

The forced isolation brought about by stay-at-home orders poses an unnatural state for human beings conditioned to thrive on social interactions, but our experience of being alone could just inspire a new way of living. Lee Cowan talks with professors of sociology and genomics, and with a Benedictine monk, about how to adapt to the stresses of this period of isolation, and explores how some people are coping via hobbies – sketching, baking, or quilting.

Can't make it to the Faroe Islands? Well, the Faroe Islands can come to you, thanks to live-streaming video from headsets worn by volunteers who will follow directions from visitors watching online. remote-tourism.com





TRAVEL: The Faroe Islands' virtual tourism

The picturesque Faroe Islands, located halfway between Iceland and Norway, were gearing up for a record-breaking tourist deluge this year, until the coronavirus pandemic scuttled the world's travel plans. So now, the Faroese Tourism Bureau is serving as the eyes and ears of those forced to put their trips on hold. Equipped with cameras and headsets, volunteers are live-streaming hour-long walks through the islands' stunning landscapes, taking their guidance from online visitors who direct their movements from home. Conor Knighton reports.

Mount St. Helens spews smoke, soot and ash into the sky in Washington state following a major eruption on May 18, 1980. JACK SMITH/AP

DISASTER: Mount St. Helens anniversary

Forty years ago, the volcano in Washington state erupted in a series of bursts that killed 57 and triggered a debris avalanche that destroyed hundreds of square miles of forest. Luke Burbank looks back at the largest volcanic event in U.S. history.

Comedian Jerry Seinfeld at home. CBS News

COMEDY: Jerry Seinfeld

In his new Netflix special, "23 Hours to Kill," comedian Jerry Seinfeld offers a hilarious standup act recorded before the world shut down – a time capsule that, through his on-point observational humor, is a piquant reminder of what performers and audiences are now missing because of the coronavirus pandemic. Tracy Smith chats with Seinfeld (via Zoom, of course) about what he gets excited about now; having only his family as an audience; and whether he believes we will ever get back to "normal."

COMMENTARY: Jim Gaffigan on living in unprecedented times

The comedian, now in Week 9 of his quarantine, reflects on just how many precedents have been broken in 2020.

BETWEEN THE LINES: Humor from The New Yorker



CBS News' Tony Dokoupil and MSNBC's Katy Tur in their home broadcast center. Tony Dokoupil

AT HOME: Tony Dokoupil & Katy Tur

The married "CBS This Morning" co-host and MSNBC anchor have each had to make do broadcasting from their basement.

NATURE: Fiji



A vehicle drives on the beach in Brigantine, N.J., Saturday, April 4, 2020. Lori M. Nichols/NJ Advance Med





SNAPSHOT: Pandemic – The Jersey Shore

Summer at the Jersey Shore is a rite of passage for millions. But shortly before Memorial Day weekend, the beach communities sit quiet. Images by Lori Nichols, a staff photographer for NJ Advance Media.

COMMENTARY: Joel Sartore: For nature, life goes on

The National Geographic photographer says it took a terrible pandemic to give Mother Nature a break.

