This week on "Sunday Morning" (May 17)

Host: Jane Pauley
OPENING: "Abblasen"
COVER STORY: The stuff of dreams
From tidal waves consuming New York City to toilet paper nightmares, reports of apocalyptic, frightening or just plain bizarre pandemic-driven dreams are everywhere. Correspondent Susan Spencer talks about anxiety-fueled dreams with Harvard psychologist Deirdre Barrett, who has collected thousands of pandemic dreams and nightmares as part of a study of our sleep-state responses to coronavirus; Mississippi State University professor Michael Nadorff; and poet Jackie Wang and artist Sandra Haynes, whose dreams have provided metaphorical stories of fear and triumph.
EDUCATION: Class of 2020: A graduation season like no other
Rituals matter, and the time-honored rituals of a high school or college graduation have been taken away from seniors and their families because of the 2020 pandemic. Correspondent Rita Braver talks with students and educators about how this generation is responding to a defining societal event.
POSTCARD FROM ITALY: Balconies: The new performance space
Quarantine has popularized a new venue for musicians and singers. Seth Doane reports how, in Italy, musical artists lacking a stage are making their balconies and terraces a platform for bringing communities together.
MUSIC: Graham Nash
Anthony Mason interviews the singer-songwriter, whose sold-old tour was cancelled due to coronavirus.
PREVIEW: Graham Nash has created half an album of new song demos while in social isolation
The forced isolation brought about by stay-at-home orders poses an unnatural state for human beings conditioned to thrive on social interactions, but our experience of being alone could just inspire a new way of living. Lee Cowan talks with professors of sociology and genomics, and with a Benedictine monk, about how to adapt to the stresses of this period of isolation, and explores how some people are coping via hobbies – sketching, baking, or quilting.
TRAVEL: The Faroe Islands' virtual tourism
The picturesque Faroe Islands, located halfway between Iceland and Norway, were gearing up for a record-breaking tourist deluge this year, until the coronavirus pandemic scuttled the world's travel plans. So now, the Faroese Tourism Bureau is serving as the eyes and ears of those forced to put their trips on hold. Equipped with cameras and headsets, volunteers are live-streaming hour-long walks through the islands' stunning landscapes, taking their guidance from online visitors who direct their movements from home. Conor Knighton reports.
DISASTER: Mount St. Helens anniversary
Forty years ago, the volcano in Washington state erupted in a series of bursts that killed 57 and triggered a debris avalanche that destroyed hundreds of square miles of forest. Luke Burbank looks back at the largest volcanic event in U.S. history.
COMEDY: Jerry Seinfeld
In his new Netflix special, "23 Hours to Kill," comedian Jerry Seinfeld offers a hilarious standup act recorded before the world shut down – a time capsule that, through his on-point observational humor, is a piquant reminder of what performers and audiences are now missing because of the coronavirus pandemic. Tracy Smith chats with Seinfeld (via Zoom, of course) about what he gets excited about now; having only his family as an audience; and whether he believes we will ever get back to "normal."
To watch a trailer for "23 Hours to Kill" click on the video player below:
COMMENTARY: Jim Gaffigan on living in unprecedented times
The comedian, now in Week 9 of his quarantine, reflects on just how many precedents have been broken in 2020.
BETWEEN THE LINES: Humor from The New Yorker
AT HOME: Tony Dokoupil & Katy Tur
The married "CBS This Morning" co-host and MSNBC anchor have each had to make do broadcasting from their basement.
NATURE: Fiji
SNAPSHOT: Pandemic – The Jersey Shore
Summer at the Jersey Shore is a rite of passage for millions. But shortly before Memorial Day weekend, the beach communities sit quiet. Images by Lori Nichols, a staff photographer for NJ Advance Media.
COMMENTARY: Joel Sartore: For nature, life goes on
The National Geographic photographer says it took a terrible pandemic to give Mother Nature a break.
"SUNDAY MORNING" MATINEE: Juilliard graduates
