This week on "Sunday Morning" (June 7)

The Emmy Award-winning "CBS News Sunday Morning" is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. "Sunday Morning" also streams on the CBS News app beginning at 11:00 a.m. ET. (Download it here.)

Hosted by Jane Pauley.



COVER STORY: "Ragtime": A timeless musical

As depicted in the Broadway revival of the musical "Ragtime" (nominated for 11 Tony Awards), the pursuit of the American Dream was just as dramatic, expansive and heartfelt at the turn of the 20th century as it is today. Correspondent Mo Rocca talks with Tony-nominated actors Joshua Henry, Caissie Levy and Brandon Uranowitz, and with lyricist Lynn Ahrens and composer Stephen Flaherty, about the show's parallels to the contemporary world, from issues of race to the immigrant experience.

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ALMANAC: June 7

"Sunday Morning" looks back at historical events on this date.



U.S.: Young applicants discuss the challenges of today's job search

The unemployment rate for young workers is almost twice as high as the national average. With young workers seeking entry-level positions being thwarted by a crushing job market, correspondent David Pogue talks with recent graduates from across the country about how AI is affecting both their prospects and the hiring process itself. He also talks with experts about how to adjust job searches, and about fields that are hungry for new workers.

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Architect Antoni Gaudí's Sagrada Familia, in Barcelona, is still under construction. In February, the newest of 18 towers was crowned with a cross, making the basilica the tallest church in the world. CBS News

ARCHITECTURE: The Sagrada Familia: "Like a dream come true"

The Sagrada Familia basilica, soaring 50 stories above Barcelona, has been under construction for nearly a century and a half. It was the improbable dream of architect Antoni Gaudí, who died in 1926 with less than 15 percent of the structure complete. Correspondent Seth Doane talks with architects following the clues Gaudí left behind to complete his masterpiece.

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Thank goodness for bees. CBS News

FOOD: Meet Marina Marchese, the honey sommelier

Marina Marchese is America's first honey sommelier – an expert trained in identifying countless yet subtle differences in honey. She talks with correspondent Serena Altschul about the buzz surrounding her specialized knowledge of all things honey, and what consumers should beware when seeking unadulterated honey.

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PASSAGE: In memoriam

"Sunday Morning" remembers some of the notable figures who left us this week.

FROM THE ARCHIVES: "Persepolis" author-filmmaker Marjane Satrapi (Video)

Iranian-French cartoonist Marjane Satrapi, who won acclaim for her graphic novel "Persepolis" about growing up in Tehran during the Islamic Revolution, died on June 4, 2026 at age 56. In this April 20, 2008 "Sunday Morning" interview, Satrapi talked with correspondent Serena Altschul about telling her family's story, and about adapting her black-and-white book into an Oscar-nominated animated film voiced by Catherine Deneuve and Chiara Mastroianni.



HEALTH: The promises and pitfalls of GLP-1 drugs

Approved 20 years ago as a treatment for diabetes, GLP-1 drugs have been found also to help patients significantly reduce weight. More than 30 million people in the U.S. have had their lives changed by GLP-1 medications. But there have also been troubling side effects reported. Correspondent Tracy Smith talks with experts who say the drugs might prove useful in treating other diseases associated with obesity (including cancer); and with patients who have taken GLP-1 drugs and experienced widely varying reactions.

READ AN EXCERPT: "Enough" by Dr. Ania Jastreboff and Oprah Winfrey

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A Times Square statue of George M. Cohan, forever giving his regards to Broadway. CBS News

THESE UNITED STATES: Broadway's George M. Cohan

Mo Rocca celebrates the career of a founding father of American theater: George M. Cohan (1878-1942), an actor, playwright, producer, and composer of such standards as "Give My Regards to Broadway," "The Yankee Doodle Boy," and "Over There."

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Filmmaker Steven Spielberg. CBS News

MOVIES: Steven Spielberg on "Disclosure Day," a sci-fi story for our times

As a child, Steven Spielberg stared at a meteor shower on a wondrous starry night and began his love affair with the sky. The director of the classic "Close Encounters of the Third Kind" and "E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial" has returned to the sci-fi genre with "Disclosure Day," which imagines closely-held secrets surrounding alien visitations. He talks with Turner Classic Movies host Ben Mankiewicz about UAP/UFO phenomena, the paranormal, and his own beliefs regarding intelligent life beyond Earth.

To watch a trailer for "Disclosure Day" click on the video player below:

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"Disclosure Day" opens in theaters June 12, including in 70mm and Imax

A gown of the former British monarch, part of the exhibition "Queen Elizabeth II: Her Life in Style." © Royal Collection Enterprises Limited 2026 | Royal Collection Trust. Photographer: Paul Bulley

ROYALS: The fashion of Queen Elizabeth II

During her lifetime, and her 70-year reign as Britain's monarch, Queen Elizabeth II's wardrobe was as important diplomatically as any speech she gave. A new exhibition on view at Buckingham Palace in London, "Queen Elizabeth II: Her Life in Style," is the most comprehensive look at her wardrobe, covering every decade of her life. Correspondent Alina Cho pays a visit, and also talks with fashion designer Erdem Moralioglu about how the Queen inspired his work.

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NATURE: Cormorants in California





WEB EXCLUSIVES:

GALLERY: Summer music highlights of 2026

Summer is the time to enjoy live music, indoors and out. Scroll through our gallery of some of 2026's leading musical acts, featuring images by CBS News photojournalist Jake Barlow and photographers Ed Spinelli and Kirstine Walton.

The Emmy Award-winning "CBS News Sunday Morning" is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. Executive producer is Rand Morrison.

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