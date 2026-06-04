From the archives: "Persepolis" author-filmmaker Marjane Satrapi Iranian-French cartoonist Marjane Satrapi, who won acclaim for her graphic novel "Persepolis" about growing up in Tehran during the Islamic Revolution, died on June 4, 2026 at age 56. In this April 20, 2008 "Sunday Morning" interview, Satrapi talked with correspondent Serena Altschul about telling her family's story, and about adapting her black-and-white book into an Oscar-nominated animated film voiced by Catherine Deneuve and Chiara Mastroianni.