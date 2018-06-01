This week on "Sunday Morning" (June 3)

COVER STORY: RFK

Fifty years ago, on June 5, 1968, Sen. Robert F. Kennedy was assassinated following his win in the California Democratic Primary. Journalist Pete Hamill says America lost something vital in the gunshots fired that night at the Ambassador Hotel in Los Angeles. Correspondent Jim Axelrod talks with Hamill, and with Kathleen Kennedy Townsend, the eldest daughter of RFK; children's activist Marian Wright Edelman; and aide Peter Edelman about Kennedy's fight to address divisions in America, and about the future that might have been.

For more info:



© 2018 Artists Rights Society (ARS), New York/ADAGP, Paris

ART: Jean Dubuffet

Post-war artist Jean Dubuffet (1901-1985) was considered the enfant terrible of the Paris art world, always fighting the status quo, creating works that were deemed the product of a madman. Correspondent Serna Altschul tours an exhibition of his collages at New York's Pace Gallery which reflect a time of deep philosophical exploration towards the end of the artist's life.

For more info:

CBS News

MUSIC: Stephen Stills & Judy Collins

Anthony Mason interviews the musicians whose breakup years ago hasn't precluded them from now going on tour together, singing the songs of romance and heartbreak they'd inspired in each other.

To hear Judy Collins sing "Houses," from the album "Everybody Knows," click on the video player below.

For more info:



CBS News

MUSIC: Street music

Spring is in full bloom, and in New York that means pianos are popping up like wildflowers. They're the work of a group called Sing For Hope, which has placed hundreds of pianos in parks, terminals, on boardwalks and street-corners all over the city. Michelle Miller reports.

For more info:



CBS News

BOOKS: Clinton + Patterson

The prolific mystery writer and the former POTUS (and thriller fan) have collaborated on a new novel, "The President Is Missing." Mo Rocca talks with President Bill Clinton and bestselling author James Patterson.

For more info:



OPINION: Jim Gaffigan on the Triple Crown

The comedian and "Sunday Morning" contributor shares his thoughts on the pageantry and hoopla surrounding horse racing's Triple Crown.

For more info:

CBS News

A SUNDAY DRIVE: A paradise of toy trains

Just outside Shartlesville, Pa., is a tiny slice of Americana. Roadside America, a miniature town featuring O-gauge trains and handmade buildings, transports visitors to a simpler time. Lawrence Gieringer's tiny town, which opened in 1953, continues to offer surprises around every corner. Lee Cowan pays a visit.

For more info:



CALENDAR: Week of June 4

"Sunday Morning" takes a look at some notable events of the week ahead. Jane Pauley reports.



