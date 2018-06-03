Remembering 1968: The loss of RFK Fifty years ago, on June 5, 1968, Sen. Robert F. Kennedy was shot following his win in the California Democratic Primary. Journalist Pete Hamill says America lost something vital in the bullets fired that night at the Ambassador Hotel in Los Angeles. Correspondent Jim Axelrod talks with Hamill, and with Kathleen Kennedy Townsend, the eldest daughter of RFK; children's activist Marian Wright Edelman; and aide Peter Edelman about Kennedy's fight to address divisions in America, and about the future that might have been.