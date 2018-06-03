Calendar: Week of June 4

Here's a look at the week ahead on our "Sunday Morning" Calendar:
On Monday, sex counselor and broadcaster Ruth Westheimer celebrates her 90th birthday.
Tuesday is World Environment Day, with "Beat Plastic Pollution" as this year's theme.
Wednesday marks the 74th anniversary of the Allies' D-Day invasion of northern France.
On Thursday, President Trump welcomes Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to the White House.
Friday is Day One for the G-7 Summit of Western leaders in Quebec, hosted by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
And Saturday brings the annual Trooping The Colour ceremony in London – the official celebration of Queen Elizabeth's 92nd birthday (which actually fell on April 21).
