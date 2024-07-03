This week on "Sunday Morning" (July 7)

The Emmy Award-winning "CBS News Sunday Morning" is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. "Sunday Morning" also streams on the CBS News app beginning at 12:00 p.m. ET. (Download it here.)

COVER STORY: Is Boeing recovering the public's trust?

Founded in 1916, Boeing built a reputation as the gold standard in aviation design. But the storied company has been under scrutiny from regulators and the public alike after the 2018 and 2019 crashes of its 737 MAX, resulting in 346 deaths, and another incident with a 737 MAX this January involving a door panel blowing out mid-flight. Correspondent Kris Van Cleave talks with investigative reporter Peter Robison (author of "Flying Blind"), and with a 737 pilot who says change at Boeing is desperately needed now.

ALMANAC: July 7

"Sunday Morning" looks back at historical events on this date.

A participant in the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series at Polignano a Mare, Italy. CBS News

SPORTS: Reaching the heights of professional cliff diving

Professional cliff divers plunge from platforms as high as nine stories tall, all while being judged for their artistry as they twist and flip at 65 miles per hour. They compete on a six-country tour as part of the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series. Correspondent Seth Doane watches a competition in the Italian coastal town of Polignano a Mare, and speaks with athletes Molly Carlson, Aidan Heslop and Ellie Smart about what it takes to compete in this jaw-dropping sport. (Originally broadcast January 14, 2024.)

Lizzo records the "Pink Panther" theme for the album "The Henry Mancini 100th Sessions: Henry Has Company." CBS News

MUSIC: Recording a tribute album to Henry Mancini

In honor of the composer's centenary next year, the family of Henry Mancini has been recording a tribute album featuring some of the Oscar- and Grammy-winner's most beloved music, performed by some of the most celebrated artists today. Correspondent Tracy Smith talks with flutists James Galway and Lizzo, who are putting their paws on the "Pink Panther" theme; and Michael Bublé, recording the song that Audrey Hepburn made famous, "Moon River." (Originally broadcast on October 22, 2023.)

Watch part one of Tracy Smith's report on the Henry Mancini tribute album (YouTube Video)

You can stream the album "The Henry Mancini 100th Sessions: Henry Has Company" by clicking on the embed below (Free Spotify registration required to hear the tracks in full):



WORLD: Russia's latest tactics to seize Ukrainian territory

Russia has taken 430 square miles of Ukraine over the past nine months, while thousands of bombs and millions of artillery shells have turned the battlefield into a moonscape of craters. But it comes at a very high cost for the Kremlin – by some estimates, Russia is losing between 25,000 to 30,000 troops per month. CBS News national security correspondent David Martin reports on how support from Ukraine's allies will determine whether Russia's latest offensive succeeds or fails.

PASSAGE: In memoriam

"Sunday Morning" remembers some of the notable figures who left us this week.



MOVIES: "Wicked" director Jon M. Chu on his road that led to Oz

Jon M. Chu, the son of immigrant parents, immersed himself in American culture growing up, and built a career as a filmmaker with hits such as "Crazy Rich Asians" and "In the Heights," tapping into his own identity and translating stories of struggle and ambition to the silver screen. He talks with correspondent Jo Ling Kent about his new book, "Viewfinder: A Memoir of Seeing and Being Seen," and how his childhood infatuation with "The Wizard of Oz" led to his directing the movie version of the smash Broadway musical "Wicked."

To watch a trailer for "Wicked: Part 1" click on the video player below:

HARTMAN: A new breed of frontier family

Isle au Haut has a year-round population of about 50 hardy souls, unafraid of living on an island with few amenities off the coast of Maine. When the island's Community Development Corporation posted an invitation for new residents, Dakota and Hannah Waters, from central Massachusetts, took up the challenge, along with their children, Flynn and Amelia. Correspondent Steve Hartman spoke with the couple about trading convenience for a life they call "indescribably wholesome."

Absorbent and yellow and porous is he! SpongeBob SquarePants! Nickelodeon

TV: Hoppin' clams! "SpongeBob SquarePants" turns 25

In the 25 years since his debut on Nickelodeon, SpongeBob SquarePants, the animated character who lives in a pineapple under the sea, has also appeared in video games, three feature films, and even a Broadway musical. For the voice actors behind SpongeBob and other denizens of Bikini Bottom, the show – a gentle, silly reminder about the value of optimism and friendship – also reminds us of the kid inside us all. Lee Cowan reports.

The exhibit "Afrofuturism: A History of Black Futures," currently on view at the Smithsonian's National Museum of African American History & Culture in Washington, D.C. CBS News

ARTS: Afrofuturism: Turning pain into possibility

Correspondent Nancy Giles visits art exhibitions, in Washington, D.C., and New York City, that explore the possibilities of a future as distilled through the pain and promise of the African diaspora.

COMMENTARY: Chip Reid on addressing the long-term mental health of U.S. service members

The former CBS News journalist and author of "Battle Scars" talks about the ever-present stresses that American military personnel face serving overseas, and how PTSD need not be permanent.

READ AN EXCERPT: Marines look back on Iraq War 20 years later in "Battle Scars"

What do you call an outdoor grill that's big and green and shaped like an egg? A Big Green Egg, of course! CBS News

FOOD: The Big Green Egg - The thrill of the grill

The large egg-shaped cooking device, known as the Big Green Egg, takes its inspiration from ancient ovens. But for nearly 50 years the gastronomic gadget has been winning over fans who use it for everything from steaks to pies. Correspondent Serena Altschul looks at the magic of cooking with the egg. (Originally broadcast on November 19, 2023.)

RECIPE: Rack of Lamb (from Big Green Egg)

RECIPE: Cheesy Root Vegetable Gratin (from Big Green Egg)

RECIPE: Chocolate Pecan Bourbon Pie (from Big Green Egg)

