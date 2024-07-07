The heights of professional cliff diving Professional cliff divers plunge from platforms as high as nine stories tall, all while being judged for their artistry as they twist and flip at 65 miles per hour. They compete on a six-country tour as part of the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series. Correspondent Seth Doane watches a competition in the Italian coastal town of Polignano a Mare, and speaks with athletes Molly Carlson, Aidan Heslop and Ellie Smart about what it takes to compete in this jaw-dropping sport. (Originally broadcast January 14, 2024.)