Russia's latest tactics to seize Ukrainian territory Russia has taken 430 square miles of Ukraine over the past nine months, while thousands of bombs and millions of artillery shells have turned the battlefield into a moonscape of craters. But it comes at a very high cost for the Kremlin – by some estimates, Russia is losing between 25,000 to 30,000 troops per month. CBS News national security correspondent David Martin reports on how support from Ukraine's allies will determine whether Russia's latest offensive succeeds or fails.