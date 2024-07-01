From the archives: The Joey Chestnut Story Construction engineer Joey Chestnut found his true calling when he became a competitive eater; he would go on to win the Nathan's Famous International Hot Dog Eating Contest at Coney Island 16 times since 2007. In this profile that originally aired on "CBS Sunday Morning" on July 4, 2010, correspondent Bill Geist talks with Chestnut about what he would (or would not) eat; with Joey's mother, Alicia, about his childhood love of hot dogs and macaroni & cheese; and with George Shea, chairman of Major League Eating, who calls Chestnut "the greatest eater in history."